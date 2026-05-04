The American Mandate

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April 2026

Pay up comrade, the Wealth Tax needs you
The City of Angels looks as though it is about to be the next place to intentionally jump into the economic wood chipper that is “Democratic Socialism.”
  American Mandate
Maine Gov. Mills Abandons Senate Bid, Leaving Controversial Platner as Democratic Standard-Bearer
Trading one TDS democrat for another...
  American Mandate
It takes more than that to kill a bull moose!
Allen’s words sound very familiar to anyone who has spent time consuming left-wing media. The only difference between him and all those previously…
  American Mandate
NYC Mayor Mamdani Uses 9/11 Memorial to Lecture King Charles on Colonialism
“If I was to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond..."
  American Mandate
Larger-Than-Expected Lithium Deposits Found in Appalachia
Proponents say the deposits could create jobs in a region long tied to traditional mining
  American Mandate
Supreme Court Ruling on Louisiana Maps Could Help GOP Keep House Majority
The ruling could allow Republican-led states to eliminate Black and Latino electoral districts, potentially securing GOP control of the House after…
  American Mandate
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