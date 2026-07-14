Support our fight to DEFEAT the Fake News media, become a paid supporter of The American Mandate:

Folks, far-left CNBC just got their clock cleaned by John Nolte in the most BEAUTIFUL way.

They dropped a totally RIGGED survey smearing TEN RED STATES as the WORST places to live in America. Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Georgia, Utah, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas — all Trump country, all MAGA strongholds.

But here’s the TRUTH these losers can’t handle: NINE of those ten states saw huge net population increases last year. Texas added 67,300 people. Tennessee gained 42,400. Georgia up 27,300. Meanwhile blue disasters like California lost 229,100 residents and New York 137,600. Americans are VOTING WITH THEIR FEET, fleeing the socialist hellholes for freedom and opportunity in red states!

CNBC’s criteria? Pure leftist LUNACY. They focus on crime in Democrat-run cities like Memphis and New Orleans, “inclusiveness,” and “reproductive rights” code for killing babies and transgender madness. They ignore what real Americans care about: low taxes, affordable housing, jobs, and safe rural life outside those blue tumors.

This is classic FAKE NEWS disinformation by omission. Normal people love these red states. They’re booming under President Trump. CNBC can seethe all they want. We are WINNING BIG, and red America is leading the way!

Support our fight to DEFEAT the Fake News media by becoming a paid supporter of The American Mandate:

BOOM! Consumer prices FELL sharply in June the biggest drop in six years and way better than anyone expected. This is what a TREMENDOUS Trump economy looks like, patriots!

The CPI plunged 0.4 percent month-over-month. Core inflation is FLAT. Energy prices crashed 5.7 percent, gasoline down 9.7 percent. Families are getting real relief at the pump and the grocery store after years of Biden-Harris destruction.

The fake news Democrats swore Trump’s tariffs would be a national sales tax that would crush everything. WRONG AGAIN, you total losers! Core goods prices actually fell.

This report is so good it’s taking Fed rate hikes off the table. The economy is roaring back with lower prices, stronger jobs, and America First policies.

Trump promised to crush inflation and bring prosperity. He’s DELIVERING BIG LEAGUE. No more pain at the checkout line. The left is seething because their doomsday predictions blew up in their faces.

This is absolutely CHILLING, patriots.

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett just told Congress she had to explain to her own children what a BULLETPROOF VEST is and why Mommy has to wear one. The threats from deranged leftists have gotten that bad.

Her teenage son answered the door to police after a swatting hoax of false gunshots report at their home. Anonymous harassing deliveries keep coming. The threat level is through the roof, with 512 investigations into threats against federal judges already this year.

This is the direct result of years of violent Democrat rhetoric Chuck Schumer threatening justices, the left celebrating assassins and conservative murders. They can’t handle strong conservatives upholding the Constitution.

Barrett and the justices are requesting millions more for security because these PSYCHOS won’t stop. But our warriors aren’t backing down.

We stand with Justice Barrett and her family. The left owns this climate of hate. Under Trump, we’re protecting our institutions from this radical insanity. Pray for them, folks. The good guys are winning and the losers are desperate.

This takes some serious COJONES, folks.

Mexico is now filing criminal complaints in the United States over the deaths of their ILLEGALS in ICE custody and during enforcement operations. President Sheinbaum is throwing a fit about 17 Mexican nationals, calling one justified shooting an “execution.”

How RICH coming from the country that encouraged millions to invade our southern border for years! They hand out guides on how to break our laws, get welfare, and dump their problems on us. Now that President Trump is finally enforcing the law and securing the border, they cry foul and send cease-and-desist letters?

Tragic deaths happen when criminals resist authority or attack our brave ICE agents. Mexico should be thanking us for handling the mess they created instead of playing victim.

Fix your own corrupt country so people don’t flee, Mexico. Cooperate with deportations or stay out of our business. Trump is putting AMERICA FIRST, protecting American citizens, and no foreign government is going to bully us.

No more open borders weakness. Deportations are happening. Sovereignty is being restored and ENFORCED!