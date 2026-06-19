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Folks, the EUROPEAN MIND is cracking wide open and it is GLORIOUS!

World Cup visitors are flooding America ahead of the big show and they cannot stop gushing like kids in a candy store. German Freddy hits a Waffle House at 1am, scarfs a hash brown bowl, and gives it a perfect score — seven MILLION views and counting. Swedes, Scots, all of them posting viral raves about Buc-ee’s bathrooms, massive fountain drinks, Texas BBQ, cheap gas, school buses, ranch dressing, mac and cheese, F-150s, military flyovers and bald eagles soaring over stadiums.

Why? Because our free-market, low-government miracle DELIVERS ABUNDANCE they simply cannot get back home in their high-tax, green-new-deal socialist nightmare. Their citizens earn less than our poorest state. Their gas is triple the price and their portions are sad little jokes. One German wrote “the European mind struggles to comprehend American abundance” — damn right, buddy, because abundance comes from LIBERTY, not Brussels bureaucrats!

Patriotism is cool again and these visitors are catching the fever. They’re getting the REAL America the fake news hides. We’re welcoming them with open arms while we keep BUILDING, DRILLING and WINNING. This is what happens when you let the Founding Fathers’ vision run free instead of choking it with regulations.

AMERICA 250 is going to be EPIC.

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WHAT A COMPLETE AND TOTAL LUNATIC!

Mamdani-backed New York Democrat Darializa Avila Chevalier just went on record screaming that “ALL deportation is wrong”, even if the illegal alien raped children, murdered innocents, beat wives black and blue or kidnapped toddlers. She calls it “discriminatory double punishment.” Can you believe this garbage?

In her own words, sending these monsters back after they served time is somehow unfair because they get held in the same facilities as regular criminals. Boo hoo! She wants to ABOLISH ICE completely because apparently the agency that protects your kids “controls our communities” instead of keeping them safe. Her campaign brags about “uniting families separated by ICE,” yeah, the families of the victims they butchered get ZERO sympathy from this clown.

This is the Democrat party in 2026, people. Open borders forever, criminals first, Americans last. Thank God President Trump and his team are already rounding them up and sending them packing. Vance’s anti-fraud task force is crushing it too. Mass deportations NOW, no excuses, no mercy for monsters.

These radicals would rather coddle child rapists than protect our daughters. We know how that turns out, just ask the UK!

Disgusting doesn’t even cover it.

The ringleader of that sick terrorist plot to massacre fans at the White House South Lawn UFC event for America 250 just got named, and surprise, surprise, he’s an Obama-era DACA-protected illegal from Mexico! Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez overstayed his visa, got shielded by Obama’s amnesty scheme, and spent years planning drone strikes, sniper attacks and chaos to make it “as deadly as we can get.”

Five animals arrested so far, federal charges flying, ICE detainer slapped on the creep. They wanted to gun down fleeing spectators outside the venue while the president and patriots celebrated our 250th. Can you imagine the bloodbath if these savages had succeeded?

This is what open borders and Democrat “compassion” gifts us, terrorists living among us, protected by leftist policies while real Americans foot the bill. Trump’s DHS and FBI crushed the network before it could strike. Peace through STRENGTH, baby! No more Obama-Biden weakness letting killers roam free.

The swamp creatures who created DACA are screaming now, but the American people know the truth. Deport them all, secure the border forever, and let’s make sure every last one of these animals gets the full treatment.

Al Gore just got exposed as the biggest climate clown in history and it is HILARIOUS! Every single doomsday prophecy from that silly Inconvenient Truth flick has collapsed spectacularly. He swore hurricanes would destroy us all, nope, decade-plus stretches with zero major U.S. landfalls. Polar bears drowning? Population DOUBLED to over 26,000. Arctic ice vanishing by 2014? It’s thicker now. Twenty-foot sea level rise flooding Manhattan and Florida? Still waiting, Al, your CGI maps are collecting dust!

Meanwhile the “expert” lives in a 10,000-square-foot mansion burning twenty times the average family’s electricity. Solar panels added? Usage went UP! Carbon footprint like thirty average homes. Hypocrite much?

Leftist “experts” are always wrong because their cult isn’t about science, it’s about control and cash. Trump drilled, energy prices dropped, America became a net exporter again, and the planet didn’t end. Shocking!

Gore should stick to “inventing” the internet and leave the weather to real men. Climate alarmism is dead, the green grift is exposed, and real American energy dominance is here to stay. Laugh at these losers and never let them forget how wrong they’ve been every single time.