The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Jason Smith's avatar
Jason Smith
Oct 16

Where the Hell did a bartender get that kind of money to throw around? Oh yeah, she's a democrat politician. How silly of me.

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Ralph Shives's avatar
Ralph Shives
Oct 17

When going to Washington as a new congress member, she complained she could not afford to live in DC because of high rent. Next thing we know she parading around in $30,000 gowns and now throwing million to fellow radicals

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