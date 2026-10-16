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Trump gets BRUTALLY HONEST about Katie Zacharia...

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AOC just dumped a million dollars on El-Sayed in Michigan

Folks, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just dumped ONE MILLION DOLLARS on Abdul El-Sayed. The progressive Michigan Senate nominee is running against Mike Rogers in a race that could decide the Senate. She sent it through a joint fund with the DSCC and Michigan Democrats because a House member can only hand over two thousand directly.

She flew into the Upper Peninsula, Trump country, on a bus tour through Escanaba and Marquette. Then Detroit. She told the New York Times she is not waking up on November 4 wishing she did more to combat the smears.

The extremist wing is PANICKING. A purple state. A must-win for the socialist insurgency. They are bankrolling the Squad’s favorite against a Republican who knows Michigan. One million dollars in the final weeks. The map does not care about the calculation.

A lunch-break dad with a gun stopped the Bend shooter

Folks, a FATHER with a GUN just saved lives at Silver Rail Elementary. Kaylub Giamanco, 36, carpenter, dad of two girls at the Bend, Oregon school. Driving home from his lunch break. Heard the shots. Ran inside.

Sixteen-year-old John J. Griffin II had his mother’s pump-action shotgun. He had already killed three children—ages 5, 8, and 11—and a teacher. Critically wounded a 7-year-old in the face and a 54-year-old teacher. Giamanco pursued him into the special education room and ended the threat.

His mother called him an absolute HERO. The family asked for privacy. No recognition sought. Just gratitude to the first responders and the community. This is what armed American fathers do. Protect the kids. End it. God bless Kaylub Giamanco.

Kash Patel posted from Russia with love and the left bit

Folks, FBI Director Kash Patel just ran the most beautiful troll of the year. MS NOW put him in Russia based on two anonymous sources. Completely FALSE. He was in Lynchburg, Virginia, honoring law enforcement at Liberty University. Ken Dilanian had to correct it on air.

Patel posted “From Russia, with Love…” and the left swallowed it whole. Miles Taylor screamed collusion. José Andrés went full Ukraine. Rick Wilson yelled treason. Then Patel dropped the formal statement: basic verification failure. They were wrong about his location and wrong about the successes of this FBI.

Three apologies are owed. To this FBI. To the law enforcement community. To the American People.

Trump just told Texas nobody can take a chance on TalaFREAKO

Folks, President Trump just dropped the hammer.

James TalaFREAKO is running against the greatest Attorney General in the history of Texas, and he said, mask on his face, that FOSSIL FUELS ARE DESTROYING THE PLANET. In other words, no more drilling for OIL in Texas. That should be the END of his campaign!!!

He wants to get rid of oil drilling. Nobody can take a chance on that. He’ll deny it, but he’s on tape. Back in 2021 he filed House Bill 2206, the Texas Climate Action Act. Fifty percent below 1990 levels by 2030. Ninety percent by 2050. It died in committee because Texas Republicans refused to kill the industry that pays for the schools, the roads, and the paychecks of Texans.