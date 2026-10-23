AOC just said she’s a “girl’s girl” for the men in the locker room

Folks, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just told a room full of progressives that she backs men in women’s sports because she’s a “girl’s girl.”

At the More Perfect University event, the progressive campus push built to fight Turning Point USA, she sat next to Maine Senate candidate Troy Jackson. A male student identifying as female asked if Democrats had abandoned the trans cause as a losing issue. AOC said they’re wrong. Then she delivered the line: “I support the rights of trans women because I’m a girls girl.”

She claimed that focusing on biological males in girls’ sports is really an attack on all girls. She said it shreds Title IX. She said it weakens women’s ability to fight abusers and rapists on campus. She insisted that touching one trans claim touches every American citizen’s rights.

Other Democrats are walking away from this. AOC is not. She is doubling down and calling it solidarity with girls.

Girls know the difference between a girl’s girl and a boy in the locker room.

Omar called the president a creep. Court filings called her “Elmi”

Folks, Ilhan Omar just called President Trump a “creep” after he told her to resign.

Trump posted on Truth Social that it was just revealed her name is not Ilhan Omar. A Justice Department court filing tied to the search of her Washington home identified her as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” That last name matches her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — the man long alleged to be her brother. Federal agents seized her phone and passport in the immigration paperwork probe. Trump said she used a fake name to get elected and sworn in, and that she must resign immediately. He revived the marriage questions. When asked this week on MS NOW if there was any familial relation, she answered, “Not to my knowledge.”

Omar fired back on X. She called him “the pedophile protection party’s president” who is “laundering right-wing conspiracy theories through the most corrupt DOJ.” She wrote, “Whenever the news turns bad, this creep reaches for one name: mine. My name has always been Ilhan Omar.” She told him to focus on the vice president’s real name instead.

The filing is public. The questions are on the record. The resignation demand is on the table.

Six anonymous sources just handed liberal WaPo a China spy map

Folks, six anonymous sources just walked sensitive details of a Pentagon China program straight to the Washington Post.

The Post claims the Pentagon is building a “non-official cover officer” initiative to embed American operatives inside private-sector businesses and gather intelligence on China and other adversaries.

The man running it, according to those sources, is Tom Rakusan, 39 years at the CIA, a leadership role in the first Trump administration, retired in 2021, then worked at a private equity firm co-founded by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, and is now back at the Pentagon as Senior Adviser to Feinberg. The leakers include former colleagues with personal grudges.

The Pentagon’s deputy press secretary Jacob Bliss answered flat: the query is built on information that is simply not true. Whoever is feeding the claims is “badly misinformed or deliberately leading you astray to peddle their fantasies.”

The Fifth Circuit just ended the red rover game on detention

Folks, the full Fifth Circuit just handed ICE a major win on mandatory detention.

In a 10-7 decision Friday, the court ruled that the Fifth Amendment does not require bond hearings for illegal aliens simply because they have lived here for years. The cases involved three men from Mexico and Honduras who entered illegally, lived in the United States between 14 and 22 years, were detained after traffic stops, and in some cases have American-citizen children.

Judge James Ho wrote that “Our country’s sovereignty is not a national game of red rover” and that the Constitution does not reward aliens for breaking through the border. He said the nation either has the power to enforce its borders or it does not. The ruling covers Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The Supreme Court is already taking a related statutory case. Detention is back under the law Congress wrote.