The American Mandate

The American Mandate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DesertMarlin's avatar
DesertMarlin
7h

AOC is a threat to the US Constitution. She should be removed immediately.

Reply
Share
ParkerDM56's avatar
ParkerDM56
7h

Needs to go back tending bar!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Mandate · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.