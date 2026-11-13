AOC puts Supreme Court justices on the impeachment chopping block

After Democrats captured both chambers in the midterms, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN that the new majority will keep every option open, including impeachment of Supreme Court justices. She claimed the Court had effectively legitimized what she called the president’s criminality and described the administration as filled with criminals requiring waves of investigations and subpoenas. When asked about targeting Trump, she repeated that nothing is closed and extended the same logic to the justices.

House Minority Leader-elect Jim Jordan warned that Democrats will run lawfare through every committee, pursue a third presidential impeachment, and harass cabinet officials, private citizens, and the vice president without a genuine legislative purpose. The incoming majority is already signaling that electoral victory means treating both the executive branch and the independent judiciary as political targets to be subordinated rather than institutions to be respected.

Mamdani moves to gut elite NYPD unit that handles protests and terror

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is preparing to disband the Strategic Response Group, the specialized NYPD force that responds to violent protests, terrorism incidents, shootings, bank robberies, and major citywide events. The democratic socialist campaigned on the dismantling and now plans to separate protest response from counterterrorism duties, with one option placing civilians in the lead role and reserving officers only for arrests.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch has defended the unit, noting it is typically held back from peaceful demonstrations and used only when criminal activity occurs. Of more than four thousand protests last year, the group was available for only a small fraction. No detailed plan has been offered for what becomes of the specially trained officers or how the city will replace their capabilities. The move places campaign ideology ahead of proven operational capacity in a city that has already endured both mass unrest and terror threats.

Democrats weigh impeaching RFK Jr. while quietly courting his voters

As Democrats prepare to take control of Congress, senior members are openly discussing the possible impeachment of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his changes to vaccine guidance, research cuts, and staffing reductions. Figures including Jim Clyburn, Bernie Sanders, and Jamie Raskin have left the door open to removal or aggressive investigations. At the same time, other Democrats are seeking common ground with Make America Healthy Again activists on pesticides, school nutrition, and corporate influence in hopes of peeling away those voters.

The dual track creates an obvious contradiction: sustained hostility toward Kennedy risks alienating the very coalition Democrats want to attract, while restraint would anger the progressive base. Mark Gorton of the MAHA Institute has already warned that continued attacks will simply drive those supporters further from the party. The strategy of punishing a former ally while harvesting his political energy is inherently unstable and likely to collapse under its own contradictions.

First Muslim senator-elect says he will swear on the Quran

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, set to become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, confirmed he intends to take his ceremonial oath on a Quran. In an NPR interview he said the specific copy is undecided but named Thomas Jefferson’s historic edition—previously used by Keith Ellison—or an ancient manuscript held by the University of Michigan. His campaign previously affirmed that he continues to observe Sharia in his personal life.

The victory has been praised as a model by a former spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party in Egypt, and reporting has highlighted a 2022 trip to Colombia involving groups with direct ties to that network—connections El-Sayed has repeatedly deflected. While the choice of religious text for a ceremonial photo-op is optional, the public announcement, combined with the Sharia affirmation and the reported associations, places a clear marker of dual religious and legal commitment at the center of his entry into the Senate.

Bessent pins Nvidia chip leak failure squarely on Lutnick’s Commerce Department

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly assigned responsibility for the failure to blacklist Singapore-based Megaspeed to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. On CNBC he stated that Treasury, the War Department, the Trade Representative, and State had all supported placing the firm on the Entity List for months, yet Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security held the exclusive authority.

Bessent confirmed a Situation Room confrontation over the issue and rejected attempts to shift blame onto Treasury, noting that OFAC has no jurisdiction over dual-use export controls like Nvidia chips. He argued the core problem is not personal scandals surrounding Jensen Huang but whether Nvidia adequately vetted its clients and prevented leakage through shell companies. Multiple agencies had already aligned against the loophole; only Commerce controlled the final decision. The public statement ends any deflection and places accountability for the export-control lapse inside Lutnick’s department. because it was incomplete.

Democrat councilman charged with pocketing nearly $7,000 in benefits while earning $166,000

Uniontown, Pennsylvania City Council member Trace Thomas, a Democrat, was arraigned on charges that he fraudulently obtained roughly $6,700 in SNAP and heating assistance while employed and earning more than $166,000.

Investigators from the state Inspector General allege he was hired by a Pittsburgh healthcare firm in September 2023 yet continued to list himself as unemployed on eight applications through August 2025, omitted income during phone interviews, and sent a letter in September 2024 claiming he was jobless and looking for work.

Thomas was elected to a four-year term in 2023 and handles streets and improvements. Bond was set at $20,000; the judge later recused himself after having defeated Thomas in a prior magistrate primary. The preliminary hearing is set for December 10. The charges allege that a sitting official repeatedly gamed means-tested programs intended for the unemployed while drawing a substantial private-sector salary.