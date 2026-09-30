The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Rudy Schellekens's avatar
Rudy Schellekens
Sep 30

Yep, and what exactly DID trump do? He killed it, after yelling for FOUR years that he will replace it... And now he is trying to bribe people with the promise of a $500 check. Which will come with the $5,000.00 check from DOGE, and the $ 5,000.00 check to help him win the elections, and another $ 200.00 check for Tariff returns. All in all, this will increase the National Debt (Another gift that keeps on giving, to the 3rd and 4th generation) getting closer to FIFTY trillion dollars by the time he is out of office.

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