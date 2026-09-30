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Biden overcharged you for Obamacare, what Trump just did is INCREDIBLE

Sleepy Joe spent years overcharging you to keep HealthCare.gov running. President Trump just started sending the money HOME.

Treasury is mailing $500 refund checks to nearly a million Americans across 30 states, more than 950,000 people the White House says Biden overcharged on ObamaCare. A signed letter from the president rides with every check.

“For years, the Biden administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov,” the letter says. “That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now I’m returning it to you!”

He announced it September 10 at the Republican midterm convention. The ObamaCare exchange is a DISASTER. Households on HealthCare.gov were “massively overcharged, to put it mildly.” Excessive fees totaled OVER $500 MILLION.

“Our administration is doing the right thing and giving the money back to the people who were wrongly ripped off.”

This is NOT the $5,000 midterm dividend. This is the overcharge coming home first.

Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan stops the pipeline to big insurance, sends the cash to YOU, posts prices in plain, BEAUTIFUL English, and makes insurers show their profits and the claims they deny.

Relief starts with the refund.

AG Todd Blanche: “Too small to chase” is OVER! Steal a dollar. Get the cuffs!

Attorney General Todd Blanche just told the thieves the era of “too small to chase” is OVER.

The Trump administration is “fighting hard.” There is a new fraud division. Vice President Vance works it every single day. President Trump talks about it all the time. And you are already seeing BILLIONS AND BILLIONS either stopped on the way out or clawed back after it left.

Vance’s rule is simple. Fraud has two victims: the people who actually need the program, and the taxpayer who paid for it. Blanche: “The vice president could not be more right.” Your taxes were supposed to help seniors, kids, the disabled. Bad actors treated that generosity like an ATM.

For years the crooks assumed they would not get caught. Prosecutors, agents, inspector generals, so many of them that if you steal ONE DOLLAR you should worry about handcuffs. Blanche meant it.

They will not shrug at a $1,000 rip-off or a $5,000 PPP grab. “You can’t steal from the American taxpayer, whether it’s $1,000 or $500 million.”

Mercedes-Benzes and Ferraris on the taxpayer dime with YOUR tax dollars. Pure fraud.

Vance is on it. Trump is on it. The cuffs are coming.

The White House just posted this Cato attack chart LIKE A TROPHY!

The open-borders shop at Cato thought they had a gotcha. They published the numbers anyway. Legal immigration from 45 majority-Muslim nations is down NINETY-SIX PERCENT since December 2024.

State Department data through February 2026: monthly immigrant visas and lawful refugee admissions fell from 21,096 to 808. Cato wrote the punchline themselves. Trump pledged a stricter ban than his first term. “He has succeeded.”

The White House posted the Cato chart like a trophy. Cato’s David J. Bier threw a tantrum and claimed citing his work was “violating the law and harming Americans while making the country less safe, less free, and less prosperous.”

Afghanistan dropped 99.8 percent. Uzbekistan 99.8. Somalia 99.7. Yemen 99.6. Syria 99.5. Pakistan 97.9. Afghans alone were 27 percent of the cut — 5,563 down to NINE.

Entry ban on 40 countries.

Visa pause on 75.

Diversity lottery frozen.

Interview freeze.

Thirty-four of those 45 nations got the ban or the pause.

Those countries: down 96 percent!

Everywhere else: 36 percent.

If February holds, Fiscal year 2026 lands around about 80 percent below 2024, the lowest in at least thirty years.

They meant a scolding.

America got a WIN.