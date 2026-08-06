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Folks, this is what DRAINING THE SWAMP looks like and it is GLORIOUS!

A stunning new report just laid bare the TRULY STAGGERING extent of Medicaid fraud. Nearly HALF of the 9.2 million Obamacare expansion enrollees in 2024 were likely INELIGIBLE. That’s $32.9 BILLION in federal costs in a single year alone! California alone racked up 3.1 million improper enrollees and over $10 BILLION in pure waste. Improper enrollment exploded from 4.9 million to 9.2 million because the Radical Left’s precious Affordable Care Act created massive incentives for states to enroll anyone and everyone for that sweet 90 percent federal match.

The Government Accountability Office estimates fraud across federal programs at up to half a TRILLION dollars a year. Elon Musk says it could hit 20 percent of the entire budget $1.5 TRILLION!

But the days of open-checkbook LOSER policies are OVER. Under President Trump, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and the Justice Department just hammered healthcare fraudsters in a massive takedown: 324 defendants, $14.6 BILLION in intended losses. They’re withholding funding from blue states that refuse reforms. This is America First accountability at TRUMP SPEED!

The Fake News and Radical Left spent years ignoring this disaster while screaming about “affordability.” Now the truth is out.

You’re not gonna believe this BOMBSHELL!

Newly declassified FBI documents reveal a hacker stole 633,000 Maricopa County voter registration files — including sensitive non-public data — right before the 2020 election. The suspect CONFESSED to federal agents and then DESTROYED the evidence by wiping hard

drives and deleting cloud copies.

The FBI handed the full confession and case to the Biden DOJ’s U.S. Attorney in Arizona plus state and local prosecutors. ALL of them declined to prosecute. ZERO accountability!

Katie Hobbs, then Secretary of State, certified the results and called it “the most secure election in recent history.” Maricopa County supervisors echoed the same LOSER talking points. Chris Krebs stayed silent. Meanwhile the biggest compromise of confidential voter data in U.S. history gets a free pass.

President Trump’s Government Transparency Task Force just exposed the whole rotten mess. This is why election integrity mattered then and matters now. The swamp protected its own. But under Trump, the truth is coming out FAST.

Even the king of the socialist LOSERS won’t touch her!

Bernie Sanders just ran for the hills when asked about endorsing Francesca Hong for Wisconsin governor. On Pod Save America the radical muttered, “I don’t think so.” He claimed he’s “not that familiar” with the race and only remembers her seeming “very, very nice.”

NICE? This DSA extremist posted “Cancel Thanksgiving. Should have done this in 1621” and repeatedly demanded we ABOLISH THE POLICE! She’s leading the Democratic primary with pure radical insanity, yet even Bernie, who backs every far-left failure, is staying far away.

This is pure comedy gold. The Radical Left’s own standard-bearer won’t endorse their rising star because she’s TOO EXTREME even for him. Wisconsin Democrats are melting down as their socialist circus collapses under its own weight.

Meanwhile President Trump and America First are WINNING BIG with real jobs, secure borders, and strength. Losers support losers… until even the biggest loser refuses to show up. The socialist experiment is CRUMBLING.

President Trump just delivered ANOTHER TREMENDOUS victory for hardworking Americans!

In Las Vegas, our great President announced that Nevada has created OVER 40,000 new jobs and lifted nearly 100,000 Nevadans OFF food stamps under his leadership. Why? Because they have REAL JOBS now and don’t need the handouts!

“They don’t want to be on food stamps, because they’ve got new jobs,” Trump said. More Americans are working right now than at ANY POINT in American history. Inflation is dropping at the fastest rate in years. This is the GREATEST economy we’ve ever had by far!

The Fake News and their FAKE POLLS keep crying that the economy is somehow bad. What a bunch of LOSERS! They can’t stand watching America First deliver RESULTS while their failures collapse.

A waitress named Sandra and her family joined him on stage thanking the President for the beautiful No Tax on Tips policy that puts money back in workers’ pockets. Her son even cheered for his Trump Account!

This is what WINNING looks like, folks. Jobs. Prosperity. Strength. AMERICA IS BACK and we’re just getting started!