Support our fight to DEFEAT the Fake News media by becoming a paid supporter of The American Mandate:

The Bidens can’t even sell a book without rigging it and STILL they FAIL spectacularly!

Jill’s pathetic “View from the East Wing” rocketed to NUMBER ONE on the NYT list… with the infamous dagger marking BULK ORDERS from Democrat donors and insiders. Two weeks later? POOF – completely GONE. Slid to number three, then vanished like Joe’s memory!

Nate Silver nailed it: “Astroturfed bulk orders… virtually NO ONE except political reporters are actually reading it.” Real sales? A pathetic 29,539 copies before it cratered to number sixteen on honest charts. Simon & Schuster spins “thrilled with two weeks,” but we all know the truth – nobody wants this garbage from the woman who hid Joe’s dementia for years.

Patriots, this is GLORIOUS! While Trump’s America booms with record jobs, secure borders, and winning energy, the Bidens are reduced to begging for pity sales that evaporate overnight. Jill’s “memoir” disappeared faster than Hunter’s laptop evidence. The entire fake-first family is a national embarrassment, finished, disgraced, and irrelevant.

This flop is just more proof the swamp is DEAD and buried. Tremendous humiliation for the losers who wrecked everything and nobody misses the Bidens!

Support our fight to DEFEAT the Fake News media by becoming a paid supporter of The American Mandate:

TREASON on full display!

An active-duty Air Force Major named Jason Watson strutted onto the Capitol steps IN FULL UNIFORM, ranting that President Trump and VP Vance must be impeached for striking Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran like the strong leaders they are. He got SLAPPED in cuffs on camera – exactly where he belongs!

This clown claimed Trump’s decisive action killed service members (total lie) and violated the War Powers Clause. Buddy, wearing that uniform while attacking the Commander-in-Chief is a one-way ticket to court-martial and dishonorable discharge – and good riddance! Rep. Al Green, the washed-up Dem, was right there cheering like the loser he is.

This is what the deep state’s desperation looks like. Woke plants in uniform think they can pull a Vindman 2.0? Secretary Hegseth is about to make an EXAMPLE of this clown. America First doesn’t tolerate traitors in our ranks.

While Trump delivers PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH that actually protects our troops, these radicals cry on the Capitol steps. The Removal Coalition and their leftist freaks just handed us another WIN. Drain every last disloyal officer! The military deep state is melting down in public. Purge the traitors!

RedState just ripped the mask clean off, inside the Democratic Socialists of America, OVER HALF their top leaders now proudly call themselves COMMUNISTS! That’s right, the same DSA pulling the strings on the entire Democrat Party has a National Political Committee majority that’s straight-up RED. Vincent Lima and his radical caucuses are boasting about seizing the means of production, cheering the death cults of Stalin, Mao, and Castro that murdered MILLIONS.

Trump WARNED us: these aren’t “social democrats,” they’re hardcore, godless COMMUNISTS. And the fake news media? Crickets. Because every blue city and safe Dem seat is infested with these inexperienced, brainwashed kids pushing purity tests while real Americans reject their garbage.

This is the most SERIOUS threat to our Republic since the founding. President Trump and the MAGA movement are exposing every last one. Democrats aren’t hiding anymore; they’re EMBRACING the ideology that turns nations into graveyards. But guess what, commie clowns? America is AWAKE, ARMED with truth, and voting like never before. We’re draining this swamp faster than you can say “gulag.”

Low-IQ LOSER Kamala Harris is back at it, secretly texting and calling every anti-American radical she can find to beg for a 2028 lifeline!

Cackles is cozying up to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the pro-Palestine firebrand whose candidates just torched Democrat incumbents, plus AOC, Uncommitted Movement jihad cheerleaders, and James Zogby. She’s meeting them in Detroit, pleading in her ghostwritten book about “empathy for Gaza,” while her own 2024 campaign treated Palestinian speakers like trash.

Alawieh spilled it: she initiated months of chats so she could hear how American tax dollars shouldn’t “destroy communities.” Translation? Kamala’s selling out America to buy leftist votes from people who cheered October 7th. This is the same cackling disaster who lost to Trump in the biggest landslide ever, now polling “top” among a party that HATES her guts.

This is what desperation smells like! While President Trump is making America SAFE and PROSPEROUS again, Kamala’s building a coalition of Hamas sympathizers and squad radicals. She’s politically HOMELESS and always will be. America laughs in her face. The Democrat Party is a clown car speeding toward the cliff so hard they need foreign flag-wavers to stay relevant. These losers are DONE!