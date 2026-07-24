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Nobody delivers like President Donald Trump. Russia and China just committed — ZERO weapons for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Xi looked our President in the eye in Beijing and pledged it, including every Chinese company. Putin followed. Two of the biggest players on the planet are now OUT of the Iran weapons game.

This is pure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH. The same Iran that laughed at Sleepy Joe and every weak previous administration is watching its supply lines get choked off. BEAUTIFUL!

Trump said it straight: they will not sell, and if they did it would be very bad for them. That’s how a real dealmaker operates. Favor for favor. Strength for strength. The world respects us again.

The Fake News and Radical Left will cry these commitments are fake. What total LOSERS! They said the exact same thing about the border, Maduro, and every single Trump win. Wrong. Every. Single. Time.

Iran’s nuclear dreams are crumbling. American energy is rising. Families will see lower prices. We are isolating the threats while the left defends chaos and failure.

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Nobody makes campaign ads like this. Steve Hilton just unleashed “The People vs The Machine” and it is absolutely TREMENDOUS!

This beautiful production shows the dystopian Machine, the corrupt Democrat establishment, grinding California into the dirt with endless homeless camps and sky-high gas prices. Low IQ Kamala and Gavin Newsom sit with the union fat cats and nonprofit grifters. Newsom smugly announces he’d stay governor forever but “it’s my turn to be president.” What a total LOSER!

The Machine keeps selecting Xavier Becerra, the same Biden border disaster who lost all those kids. Newsom tells him submit to the Machine and do NOTHING. Becerra grins: “Nothing? I can do that.” Classic Radical Left!

Then Hilton leads ordinary Californians into battle with the California flag held high. He faces the giant Machine head-on while Kamala begs to get Eric Swalwell back. PATHETIC!

This is pure MAGA energy — flashy, inspiring, and savage. Every Republican candidate needs this team.

Steve Hilton is working harder and smarter than the entire Sacramento swamp. California is waking up. The Democrat Machine is finished.

California Democrats are LOSING control of their own broken system, and it is BEAUTIFUL to watch!

Nearly 150,000 mail ballots just got REJECTED in the June primary. 148,241 to be exact. Up sharply. Biggest reason? LATE ballots. Over 93,000 with postmarks too late even under their ridiculous seven-day grace period.

Signatures mismatched on nearly 44,000 more. No signature on another 8,000. Pure CHAOS from the party that screams “count every vote.”

President Trump has been RIGHT all along about California’s slow, messy, unreliable elections. His DOJ is already investigating Los Angeles County. TREMENDOUS leadership!

The Radical Left spent years making voting “easier.” Result? More rejected ballots, longer waits, and zero trust. Florida and Texas finish counting FAST. California drags on for weeks like the LOSERS they are.

Election integrity is WINNING. The mail ballot schemes (scams) are crumbling.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is a classic Democrat LOSER and the numbers just proved it again!

Homelessness in her city jumped 3.4 percent. Nearly 45,200 people without stable homes. The outdoor, tent, and vehicle count? UP a staggering 7.9 percent. All this after two years of her bragging about “historic declines” and after burning through THREE BILLION dollars a year on failed programs.

What does Bass do? Blame President Trump, of course! She claims he raised gas, grocery, and rent prices and cut funding. Pure desperation. The same failed Radical Left playbook that turned California into a third-world tent city.

Spencer Pratt called it correctly: Los Angeles does not have a homelessness problem. It has a DRUG problem. Over 90 percent of the street population are hardcore users. Bass’s “Inside Safe” program and endless audits showing money not tracked, providers unpaid, public trust destroyed total DISASTER.

Bass is making excuses while the streets fill with chaos. The people of Los Angeles shou\ld be waking up. America First is the only solution that works.