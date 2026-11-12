The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Howard Taylor's avatar
Howard Taylor
3h

There are more guns in Texas than the gubment has soldiers willing to fight their fellow citizens. Just say'in.

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L K's avatar
L K
4h

Elon!!! Florida is hit but still sane

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