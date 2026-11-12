Democrats broadcast plans to turn Texas into a high-tax blue state after midterm gains. Seattle elites launch lawsuit to overturn voter mandate protecting girls’ sports. Trump’s private letter to Biden exposed as warm while Biden’s memoir stays bitter. Three arrested after alleged plot to force abortion on sleeping pregnant woman in Washington. Greta Thunberg laughs at the climate protesters she once inspired after switching to Gaza activism. DC gym shooting: Luxury doctor kills building manager over black mold dispute, then takes own life in gun-controlled capital.

Democrats broadcast plans to turn Texas into a high-tax blue state after midterm gains

Fresh from capturing the Texas governorship and House, Democrats are already filing hundreds of bills designed to expand entitlement programs, reverse recent education reforms, raid the state’s rainy-day fund for direct cash payments, and weaken immigration-enforcement tools. Gina Hinojosa and allies have made clear the goal is to remake Texas in the image of high-tax, high-regulation coastal states.

The same politicians who campaigned on “change” are now moving to import the fiscal and regulatory model that drives residents and businesses out of California and New York.

Texas voters who delivered these majorities did not vote for California’s tax rates or open-border policies. The pre-filed agenda shows the new majority intends to govern as if those differences do not exist. The real test begins when the bills hit the floor.

Seattle elites launch lawsuit to overturn voter mandate protecting girls’ sports

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the unanimous Seattle School Board are preparing legal action to block Initiative 638, the measure requiring biological sex separation in K-12 sports.

Voters approved it by a double-digit margin and carried it in 36 of Washington’s 39 counties. The same officials who lecture about protecting democracy are now spending taxpayer money to nullify a clear election result because it conflicts with their gender ideology. Recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions already affirmed that states may keep girls’ sports for biological females on grounds of fairness and safety.

This lawsuit is an expensive, uphill fight that treats a statewide popular vote as optional. Girls’ sports exist for girls. The voters decided. Seattle’s leadership decided the voters don’t count.

Greta Thunberg laughs at the climate protesters she once inspired after switching to Gaza activism

In a new documentary, Greta Thunberg erupted in laughter when told that Fridays for Future—the school-strike movement she founded in 2018 at age 15—was still holding a demonstration in Berlin. “Really? They still do that?” she shrieked before yelling “Cut!” at the camera.

The same activist who built a global brand on climate urgency has since shifted her public energy toward pro-Palestinian causes, including aid flotillas and street protests that resulted in arrests.

The clip captures the moment the original face of the youth climate movement treats the people still following her old script as a punchline. Climate was the entry point. The current focus is elsewhere. The laughter makes the pivot plain.

Trump’s private letter to Biden exposed as warm while Biden’s memoir stays bitter

Outgoing President Trump left a handwritten note for Biden in the Oval Office on January 20, 2021, addressed simply “To 46.” Written in Sharpie on White House stationery, the letter praised Biden’s love of the American people and expressed confidence he would leave a mark rather than merely occupy the office.

Biden called it “very generous” at the time but refused to let staff read it. Five years later he is publishing the full text in his memoir while simultaneously attacking Trump over January 6 and claiming Trump damaged American institutions. The contrast is stark: one man left a gracious private farewell; the other is now weaponizing that same document to keep old political wounds open. The letter was personal. The memoir is political. History will judge which version was honest.

Three arrested after alleged plot to force abortion on sleeping pregnant woman in Washington

Police in Bellingham arrested three people after a pregnant woman reported that her former fiancé repeatedly drugged her with abortion pills while she slept. Jean Brando Zintz, his brother Michael Moises Montano, and Montano’s girlfriend Ciara Miller face charges including attempted first-degree manslaughter and assault.

Court records allege Zintz replaced her prenatal vitamins with abortion medication, gave her sedatives, and placed mifepristone under her tongue. The woman suffered prolonged bleeding and dangerously low blood pressure; the unborn child survived because the second required pill was never administered. Zintz was later captured in Arizona. The case shows that chemical abortion drugs can be weaponized against a woman who refused to end her pregnancy. Consent was never obtained. The attempt failed only because it was incomplete.

DC gym shooting: Luxury doctor kills building manager over black mold dispute in gun-controlled capital

Dr. Matt Lambert, a board-certified emergency physician living in a $1.1 million Logan Circle apartment, opened fire Thursday morning inside the Vida Fitness gym on the ground floor of his building.

One person was killed and at least four others were wounded before Lambert barricaded himself in his seventh-floor unit, set a fire, and died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Police and court records link the attack to a long-running lawsuit against the Metropole Condominium Association over black mold allegedly caused by building renovations. Lambert had posted extensively online about the dispute and the condition of his unit.

In one of the most tightly gun-controlled cities in the country, a high-income professional turned a private condo fight into a public shooting that ended with multiple victims and his own death.