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When the third assassination attempt against President Donald Trump last weekend was quickly overshadowed by royal visits and passport designs, it became clear that political violence in America has been normalized to an alarming degree. What should terrify us isn’t just that it keeps happening—it’s that half the country has stopped caring.

The real question is: Do Democratic leaders actually want to stop it?

Their actions suggest otherwise. While party officials issue bland condemnations after each attack, and there’s been a lot of them recently by left-wing nuts, they continue elevating the very voices that make such violence thinkable. When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns alongside Hasan Piker, a far-left extremist streamer who has openly endorsed violence against political opponents, she’s not drawing a line—she’s erasing one. Piker unapologetically romanticizes a new Bolshevik Revolution in America on his streaming channel. He has millions of young radical followers who concur with his deranged worldview and extreme solutions.

Forty-one percent of voters under 30 said the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was acceptable or somewhat acceptable. Four in ten young Americans believe political violence can be justified under certain circumstances. These aren’t fringe positions anymore—they’re becoming generational consensus among progressive youth.

When conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025, countless left-wingers celebrated online. They treated his death as karma, not tragedy. This should have been a watershed moment for Democratic leaders to purge the extremists from their coalition. Instead, they looked the other way.

These radical voices command massive audiences that Democrats need for electoral success. Piker has millions of followers. His endorsement matters in primaries. Candidates don’t want to alienate the young, extremely online progressives who donate, volunteer, and show up to rallies and protests. So they hold their noses and shake hands with people who treat political assassination as a legitimate tactic.

This isn’t about most Democrats or most progressives, who genuinely oppose violence. It’s about leadership failing to impose standards. If you platform someone, you legitimize them. If you campaign with extremists, you signal that their extremism is negotiable. If you wait until after violence occurs to condemn it, you’re managing optics, not preventing tragedy.

Democrats claim they want to reduce political polarization, but their continued embrace of figures who glorify political violence suggests they’re actually fine with the current temperature as long as it generates the outrage, donations, and votes they need to oppose Trump’s agenda and protect their political power.

If they were serious about stopping political violence, they’d stop treating the people who encourage it as allies worth courting. Their refusal to do so reveals what they truly value: power over principle, coalition management over moral clarity, and short-term electoral gains over the long-term health of American democracy.