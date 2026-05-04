The American Mandate

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Kenneth Lee Williams's avatar
Kenneth Lee Williams
42m

Are not Hasan Pikers comments worthy of charges of threats over the internet? The DOJ needs to investigate and charge accordingly. ANY call for murder by some 'influencer' on 'capitalists' ( and the expletive) calling for "the streets to run red with their blood" is enough evidence. All the while this hypocrite is a millionaire capitalist himself.....and young people who can't see the hypocrisy are in danger.

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Terry Bryant's avatar
Terry Bryant
19m

Silence? What silence? The Democrats have not been silent about the assassination attempts on President Trump's life multiple times. They have only shown anger for the lack of better assassins. And not just Democrats in the media and Hollywood either. Many so called leaders in DC have put out how much they hate Trump and he should be ended. This is what the Democrat party has become.

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