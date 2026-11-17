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West Point “Communism Will Win” cadet lands fully funded PhD at UChicago while praising terrorist leaders

Spenser Rapone, the West Point graduate who revealed “Communism will win” written inside his service cap at graduation and was later given an other-than-honorable discharge after an Army investigation, is now a fully funded PhD student at the University of Chicago.

Online he has posted praise for Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah, describing the former as a martyred leader and the latter as a symbol of dignity.

The same institution that once trained him on taxpayer money at the military academy is now subsidizing his academic work while he publicly endorses designated terrorist figures. Free-speech protections cover his statements, but they do not require universities or taxpayers to underwrite a platform for them. Rapone’s path from cashiered cadet to funded graduate student illustrates the continuing pipeline that moves radicalized rejects into elite academia with little apparent pushback.

Trump voters who stayed home, not defectors, handed Democrats the midterms

A post-election analysis by J.L. Partners found that 35 percent of Trump’s 2024 voters simply did not show up on Election Day, while only 8 percent crossed over to Democrats. That absence alone accounted for 10 of the 15-point swing toward the left and was large enough to flip both the House and Senate even if zero voters had switched sides.

The drop-off was steepest inside Trump’s core base: 46 percent of non-college voters, 44 percent of those over 65, and 39 percent of rural supporters stayed home. Defectors were younger, more urban, and still largely favorable toward the GOP and Trump himself. Cost of living ranked as the top issue across groups, with the Iran war sitting underneath those concerns. The numbers show that turnout failure, not a mass rejection of the MAGA coalition, decided the outcome. Republicans who treat the midterms as proof that the base must be discarded are reading the data backwards.

Democratic Socialists of America’s NYC chapter formally urges AOC to run for president

The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America passed a resolution this weekend encouraging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to launch a 2028 presidential campaign. Co-chair Gustavo Gordillo described the move as a commitment to build the organizational foundation for a socialist White House bid that would advance a working-class agenda and expand DSA’s national reach.

While not a formal endorsement, the resolution aligns with ongoing pressure from hard-left Democrats for her to enter the race. Ocasio-Cortez has previously said her ambitions exceed any single title and that she intends to change the country. She has led early 2028 polling among potential Democratic candidates, and left-wing commentator Hasan Piker has already pledged to campaign for her. The DSA’s public push places the socialist wing of the party in the open, signaling that AOC is their preferred vehicle for a national takeover of the Democratic ticket.

Judges block Trump administration’s $74 million penalty against New York over illegal immigrant truckers

A three-judge panel of the Second Circuit ruled that the federal government cannot withhold $74 million in highway funds from New York for issuing commercial driver’s licenses that outlasted drivers’ immigration documents. The court held that the state cannot be punished retroactively for rules that did not exist when the licenses were granted, even after the Trump administration tightened requirements so non-domiciled CDLs expire with immigration status.

New York has been identified as one of the worst offenders, with more than half of its migrant CDLs issued unlawfully. The decision comes as illegal immigrant truck drivers continue to be involved in fatal crashes, including a recent Kansas City incident in which a driver struck a minivan and killed a mother and two children. Separate challenges to the newer regulations remain ongoing. Blue-state courts are still shielding illegal immigrant truckers from the enforcement measures designed to remove them from the roads.

Texas U.S. Attorney fires first arrow at Elizabeth Warren over planned investigations of Trump allies

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Aaron Reitz sent Sen. Elizabeth Warren a formal letter demanding that she preserve all documents related to her intent to investigate people close to President Trump. In a public post he described Warren as being “on the warpath” to use her committee gavel like a tomahawk against those who associate “too closely” with the president, calling the letter his “first arrow shot.”

Reitz warned that congressional probes cannot be weaponized to punish Americans for exercising First Amendment rights and has issued similar preservation demands to Sens. Blumenthal and Slotkin. Warren has already threatened serious investigations of CEOs, Wall Street executives, and corporations while labeling Trump’s conduct the biggest grifts in American history. Other Democrats have openly taunted former Trump officials with promises of probes. The move puts Warren on notice that her planned oversight will face immediate legal and document-preservation scrutiny from federal prosecutors.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger blocks school choice tax credit for families

Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger has halted Virginia’s participation in the federal school choice tax credit created under the Working Families Tax Cut legislation. Families who donate to scholarship-granting organizations will lose the $1,700 credit for elementary and secondary educational expenses starting in 2027. A spokesperson said the administration does not believe the program benefits public-school students and will not complete the enrollment process begun under former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Thirty-one other states have already opted in, including a handful of Democratic governors. EdChoice reports that 5,820 Virginia students currently use school-choice scholarships and that 43 percent of the state’s students are eligible. By refusing to participate, Spanberger is denying parents a tax incentive designed to expand education options and reduce the political influence of teachers’ unions. The decision keeps the credit out of reach for Virginia families even as other states move forward.