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Dolly Parton, queen of country, dies at 80

Folks, America just lost a TRUE LEGEND.

Dolly Parton, the rhinestone queen of country music and pure American greatness, passed away at 80 in Nashville after battling health complications. Her nephew Brin Seaver announced the peaceful passing Tuesday, exactly as she had requested years earlier.

This woman was AMERICA. From the Smoky Mountains to the biggest stages on Earth she built an empire on talent, grit, and that unmistakable smile. While the Radical Left spent decades trying to cancel every traditional value under the sun, Dolly stood untouchable. Too REAL. Too BEAUTIFUL. Too damn American for their games.

She gave us “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and a philanthropy machine that put books in the hands of millions of kids through her Imagination Library. Husband Carl Dean went first in March 2025. She canceled her Las Vegas residency this spring because her systems were “out of whack.” Even at the end she was still shining.

Family asks for donations to the Imagination Library instead of flowers. She wanted to rest in a bed of soft cotton after a lifetime of rhinestones. Perfect.

Rest in peace, Dolly. You made America better just by being you.

Folks, President Trump is DONE playing nice with Canada.

After trade talks collapsed over the weekend, our Commander-in-Chief dropped a TRUTH BOMB: the United States is giving serious consideration to renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.” Why? Because we’re not going to be doing much business with Ontario any longer. BOOM. Pure power move. Just like the Gulf of America.

Canada has proven itself the most DIFFICULT and UNREASONABLE country Trump deals with. Now they’re crying about 50% tariffs on their autos, parts, and $20 billion in goods. Their response? Matching tariffs on American steel, aluminum, motorcycles, and even processed cheese. Classic sore LOSER behavior.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is demanding the “right attitude” before he’ll even sit back down. He claims America wants Canada as a subsidiary and is attacking French language protections. Trump shut that down hard: he will NEVER interfere with Canadians speaking French. Carney is just lying to grab votes in Quebec after completely losing the people.

And Ontario Premier Doug Ford? Trump correctly called him the less charismatic, less intelligent, overall unimpressive brother of the late great Rob Ford. Ford’s response? He called our President a “dictator.” Weak.

Canada wants all the benefits of being the 51st state without the commitment. Under Trump, that ends.

Folks, this is what open borders under the Radical Left actually delivers.

ICE just lodged a detainer on William Serrano Domenech, a 49-year-old Cuban ILLEGAL immigrant charged with the jealousy-fueled MURDER of Raul Aballe in the Miami area. This guy’s rap sheet is a horror show: cocaine and marijuana trafficking, firearms offenses as an illegal alien and felon, plus arrests for assault, theft, and resisting across Florida, New Mexico, and Tennessee.

A judge ordered him DEPORTED all the way back in 2002 after he entered through Florida in 1995. Yet the Biden administration RELEASED him from ICE custody in 2023. Think about that. Free to socialize, argue, punch, slap, then pull a gun from a fanny pack and shoot a man dead in the stomach.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is absolutely RIGHT. This dangerous criminal should NEVER have been in our country. ICE is now making damn sure he never returns to the streets.

This is the difference between weakness and STRENGTH. Under President Trump, America is finally cleaning house. No more releasing career criminals to kill Americans.

Folks, this is INSANE.

A Smithsonian-linked museum in Dearborn, Michigan is putting America’s post-9/11 response on TRIAL while barely mentioning the nearly 3,000 Americans slaughtered that day. The Arab American National Museum focuses its exhibits on how Arab Americans “suffered two-fold” from the attacks AND from “unfair” government treatment. Placards brag that virtually none of the detainees were charged with terrorism and no Arab American was found guilty of 9/11 connections.

Taxpayer money is bankrolling this garbage. Hundreds of thousands from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Over $385,000 from HUD. State Department cash on top. And on the eve of the 25th anniversary they are screening a film that frames Hamas’ October 7 massacre as part of some noble “Palestinian struggle,” complete with art accusing Israel of apartheid.

Annual “solidarity” town halls obsess over prejudices and profiling. ZERO focus on the dead. Pure Radical Left history rewrite. DISGRACEFUL!

Under President Trump we are done funding anti-American propaganda in our museums. Real strength means remembering the victims, not apologizing for defending the homeland.