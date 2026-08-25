The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Brandie Caldwell's avatar
Brandie Caldwell
7h

I love you ❤️ Dolly and we will miss you always. Your legacy of compassion is unmatched. The Smoky Mountains will never be the same without you but your beautiful songs will be played and remembered for generations to come. Fly high beautiful butterfly 🦋.

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