Elon Musk named the THREE DEMOCRAT MOVES that end American democracy

Folks, Elon Musk just told you exactly how the Democrats plan to finish the job.

A clean SWEEP of the House, the Senate and the Presidency in 2028 is not another election. It is the END of democracy in any meaningful sense. He listed the three moves they will make.

First, make Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico states so they lock a Senate majority forever.

Second, open the borders and legalize every illegal living here so they cement a permanent majority.

Third, pack the Supreme Court so they get an instant majority on the highest court in the land.

That turns America into a permanent one-party state. Musk has already put $276 million into Republican super PACs this quarter, including $158 million for the Senate Leadership Fund. He is not whispering. He is telling you to vote Republican senators THIS election because other reasons are irrelevant compared to holding 51 seats in 2029. Hillary Clinton is already whining about the money. Let her.

A DEMOCRAT just said Omar married her brother

Folks, the firewall around Ilhan Omar just cracked from the inside. Former Minnesota state representative and Democratic operative Joe Radinovich posted that the allegation she married her brother is almost certainly TRUE. Her denials calling it a right-wing or Islamophobic conspiracy are almost certainly not.

He also warned that questions about her finances look terrible once you stop squinting. Federal agents raided her Washington home on October 12 and walked out with her passport, phone and computer. She married British citizen Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009. A 2016 FBI and DHS probe found evidence of the sham marriage. The Biden U.S. Attorney in Minnesota shut it down in 2021.

Omar’s campaign is now calling Radinovich deeply troubled and a shill. They always do that when the facts get ugly. No charges yet. But the Democrat who knows the district just said the quiet part.

Hegseth just FIRED the leaker General and now the DOJ is on the hunt

The Pentagon just cleaned house. Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia, the Joint Staff’s top planner after 32 years, admitted he leaked classified information to reporters on two occasions. He failed three polygraphs. The leaks covered the Iran War, the Russia-Ukraine war, and more.

He met journalists outside the building to dodge the escort rules. Those leaks put warriors’ lives at risk. Secretary Hegseth fired him on the spot to protect national security.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine even pulled back the earlier farewell. The Air Force OSI finished the probe and the Justice Department is now investigating. No more free rides for the leakers. AMERICA FIRST. WINNING.

Minnesota official went on TV and told Somalis they can vote WITH NO ID

Folks, a Minnesota state official went on Somali TV and told residents they can show up to vote without proof of citizenship.

Voter Outreach Director Melanie Hazelip said if you are already registered you do not need to bring anything. Just walk into the county office, City Hall, library or community center. If you are not registered you still have options: an updated Minnesota ID or documents from the website for same-day registration. She never mentioned the one rule that matters.

You must be a U.S. citizen!

The clip exploded after End Wokeness posted it. Minnesota hands out driver’s licenses to non-citizens with no citizenship mark under the Walz law. One registered voter can “vouch” for up to eight others. The same state that watched hundreds of millions walk out the door in fraud is now advertising the lowest-friction path to the ballot.