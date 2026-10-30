The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Marie's avatar
Marie
3h

For one, Harris IS NOT the vice president. All the Muslim America haters should be deported! I see a downfall for America if the left wins the next election. 😭

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larry smead's avatar
larry smead
2h

Sad, but true. I can only hope that Americans can stop this. As much as I dislike Trump, when you think of the alternative you must vote to keep MAGA, not Trumps way, but it is a start. Red or Blue is no longer the issue. Today it is a Democracy or Republic, as our founders intended, or Socialism. How could one be against fraud, waste, illegal voters, illegal criminals, illegal drugs, anti-God, nuclear bombs, terrorists, lack of virtue. Sadly, most happen with Americans. We need no outside help. No one is a prisoner, but if you do not accept American values you are free to go elsewhere.

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