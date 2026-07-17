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BEIJING IS MELTING DOWN and it’s BEAUTIFUL to watch.

President Trump dropped a massive election document bomb exposing Communist China’s sleazy attempts to rig our elections, and the ChiComs are SCREAMING “stop vilifying China!”

In a prime-time address that had patriots cheering, Trump declassified intel proving Beijing tried to leverage every anti-Trump element to steal 2020. They hoovered up voter data on as many as 220 MILLION Americans. This is the largest election data compromise in history, folks.

Now the Chinese Foreign Ministry is throwing a tantrum, calling it all “false” while their dictator Xi plans a U.S. visit. Cry harder, comrades. Trump is draining the global swamp and shining a light on every foreign rat trying to undermine America First.

The deep state tried to bury this for years. Trump exposed it anyway. That’s leadership. That’s strength. While weak-kneed globalists bow to Beijing, President Trump stands tall, protecting our sovereignty and delivering the transparency voters demanded.

We are WINNING big against the real election interferers. China can seethe all they want. America is back, and we’re not taking interference from communists anymore. Tremendous!

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Talk about rock bottom for Maine Democrats. After their scandal-plagued disaster Graham Platner crashed and burned with Nazi tattoos and porta-potty perversions, they’re scraping the bottom of the barrel with a transgender activist who thinks the Senate race is about bathroom access.

Ashley Webb whined in a debate: “I don’t want to hurt anybody, I just wanna use the bathroom.” Classic leftist deflection. While real Mainers worry about the economy, borders, and crime, this guy obsesses over invading the wrong restroom and claims the “trans community” is being “dehumanized.”

This is what the modern Democrat Party offers: confused candidates with zero serious qualifications pushing radical gender nonsense instead of solutions. Songwriter? Published author? That’s your resume for the United States Senate? Give me a break.

MAGA is exposing this circus for what it is — a freak show distracting from the failures of leftist governance. Americans are rejecting this insanity in droves. We want strong, normal leaders who put citizens first, not activists turning government into therapy hour.

Trump’s movement is crushing this cultural rot. Victory in November will send these bathroom warriors back to the fringes where they belong.

Only in clown-world New York would a Sex and the City actress with ZERO law degree get to screen candidates for the state’s highest court. Cynthia Nixon, radical leftist activist, just got handed the keys to the judicial kingdom by Chief Judge Rowan Wilson.

This is peak Democrat corruption turning the judiciary into a Hollywood political game. Nixon, who protested for transgender surgeries on minors, will now vet judges who decide real issues affecting millions. Insiders are stunned and outraged, and rightly so.

State Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Anthony Palumbo nailed it: this reinforces the idea that the judiciary is completely political. Former prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy called out the trend politics over public safety and common sense.

While New Yorkers suffer under soft-on-crime madness, radicals like Nixon push their extreme agenda from the bench. This is why Americans are fleeing blue hellholes for red states that actually work.

President Trump and MAGA are fighting to restore sanity nationwide. No more celebrity activists destroying institutions. Real judges. Real justice. Real America. The swamp is being drained, one leftist appointment at a time. New Yorkers deserve better — and they’re waking up.

The referee picked to handle the World Cup final, Slovenia’s Slavko Vincic, was busted in a 2020 sex party raid packed with drugs, prostitution, guns, and cash. Police hauled in dozens, cocaine everywhere, bulletproof vests, the works.

Vincic claims he was there “by chance” for a business lunch that turned into a raid. Sure, buddy. Released without charges and labeled a witness, but the stench remains. This is the guy FIFA trusts for the biggest game?

While the world tunes in for soccer glory, the left’s favorite globalist circus exposes its rotten underbelly again. Degeneracy at the highest levels. No wonder real Americans prefer our own sports and values over this nonsense.

The whole thing reeks of the moral decay the radical left defends. MAGA stands for strength, discipline, and winning the right way.