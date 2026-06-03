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Scott Pelley gets axed from CBS in humiliating meltdown

ANOTHER FAKE NEWS DINOSAUR BITES THE DUST!

Veteran 60 Minutes hack Scott Pelley just got FIRED from CBS after throwing a monstrous ego tantrum at the new executive producer. This loser hijacked the entire staff meeting, insulted Nick Bilton right to his face, and accused Bari Weiss of “murdering” the show like some bitter has-been who can’t handle change.

TOUGH LUCK, PELLEY!

The legacy media is COLLAPSING faster than a house of cards and these clowns are melting down because they know the game is OVER. President Trump is back in the White House, DRAINING THE SWAMP, and the old guard propagandists are getting shown the door FOR CAUSE. No more hiding behind fancy titles while pushing lies and smears on the American people.

CBS is cleaning house and it is BEAUTIFUL to watch. Pelley thought he could bully his way around forever. Instead he got TERMINATED like the irrelevant loser he is. CRY HARDER, you pompous fool. The American people are DONE with your garbage machine.

This is what WINNING looks like, folks. The fake news empire is in full panic mode

Woke socialist in TEARS after getting HUMILIATED in the LA mayor’s race

This leftist loser crashed into THIRD PLACE behind incumbent Karen Bass and surging reality star Spencer Pratt. Boo hoo!

Raman pushed tax hikes, sanctuary city nonsense, and letting homeless encampments destroy neighborhoods near schools. Her radical agenda tanked faster than a bad investment and now she’s crying about her kids while the voters rejected her completely.

Meanwhile Spencer Pratt is ON FIRE. The Hills star and registered Republican surged to second place with a no-nonsense message: clean up the streets, crack down on crime, give criminals and drug users a three-week grace period then enforce the law. He even called out Bass for mismanaging the wildfires that burned his own three-million-dollar home.

The left is LOSING everywhere, even in deep blue LA. REAL solutions are resonating because Americans are SICK of the woke disaster. This runoff is going to be EPIC.

Tremendous work, Spencer! Keep the pressure on. We are taking back our cities!

Doug Burgum destroys leftist freakout over Trump’s beautiful reflecting pool restoration

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum just dropped TRUTH BOMBS on the hysterical leftists melting down over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool restoration. And it is ABSOLUTELY HILARIOUS to watch.

This eight-acre monster was LEAKING forty-five thousand gallons of water EVERY SINGLE DAY thanks to the failed Obama-era “green” project that turned it into a disgusting algae soup. It was GREEN, folks. Not reflecting anything except leftist incompetence.

President Trump saw the mess, said FIX IT, and now the Trump team is making it SPECTACULAR again. They drained it, sandblasted it, repaired every pipe and bubbler, and laid down American flag blue that will shine like a beacon of American greatness.

The New York Times and their leftist buddies had a full meltdown over the primer color. They can’t stand anything President Trump touches turning to GOLD.

This is what winning looks like, folks. Beautiful infrastructure, no more waste, and America looking STRONG and PROUD again. Peace through strength starts right here at home with the master builder himself in charge.

Tremendous work, Doug and President Trump. The haters are seething.