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Fauci’s wife gives the bird, Rand Paul answers with absolute fire

The swamp is melting down in SPECTACULAR fashion and Senator Rand Paul just delivered pure comedy GOLD.

After the Senate committee held Anthony Fauci in CONTEMPT — the man who took the Fifth over 100 times like a cornered rat — his wife Christine Grady flipped off a photographer outside their house. Real class from the Biden-era royalty.

Rand Paul’s reply? Absolute SAVAGE:

“Is that how you plead the fifth in sign language?”

PERFECT. The man has been dismantling Fauci’s lies for years and now the whole family is exposed. Fauci used to bask in Fake News glory when they called him America’s doctor. Now the cameras make him look like a sullen LOSER and his wife throws middle fingers.

Phil Magness said it best:

This is what accountability looks like, folks. The Radical Left’s unelected emperor is finally facing consequences. Keep flipping us off, losers. We’re too busy DRAINING THE SWAMP and WINNING to care.

AMERICA IS BACK and the golden age of real oversight is here!

OOF! A 75-year-old Texas billboard tycoon just became the internet’s newest LAUGHING STOCK.

John Gannon, self-proclaimed lifelong Republican who claims he voted for Trump, ran crying to CBS after ICE detained his 45-year-old Venezuelan “fiancée” Yasmin Suarez Reyes at Houston’s airport. She came in on a 90-day visa, overstayed by OVER TWO YEARS, and was about to jet off to Las Vegas with him. Pending asylum? Doesn’t confer legal status. Illegal is illegal. Period.

“I voted for Trump,” he whined. “They’re destroying families!” Buddy, Trump is doing EXACTLY what we voted for. Go after the lawbreakers. DHS fact-checked this clown into next week and even offered her $2,600 plus a free flight home through CBP Home. TREMENDOUS policy!

The memes were instantaneous. “Deport them both!” Internet warriors roasted this guy for thinking MAGA meant open borders for his personal import. These soft “I voted for him but not like this” LOSERS always fold the second real enforcement hits.

America is BACK. The swamp of illegal overstays is being drained.

DISGRACEFUL! Absolute chaos in Spanish Ceuta as hordes of mostly male North African migrants turn the streets into a rape zone for young migrant girls.

After a left-wing court ruling opened the floodgates, an estimated 50,000 invaders flooded this tiny Spanish enclave on the African coast. Thousands remain — camping on beaches, building makeshift mosques, and hunting girls. Authorities confirm at least ten Moroccan girls aged 14 and up raped, complete with genital lesions.

Locals are forced to intervene while police show up late or not at all. A “neighborhood grandmother” had to scream at five adult men trying to rape a girl in broad daylight.

And the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez? On VACATION. Of course. The Radical Left’s open-borders experiment always ends the same way: vulnerable women and girls pay the price while the elites look the other way.

They separate kids by sex at the station just to keep the boys from assaulting them. Makeshift soccer-field shelters for 150 women and girls. This is the “compassion” they sell you.

Thank God President Trump is securing America’s borders with real STRENGTH. No more importing this third-world nightmare. Deport. Enforce. Protect our own. Europe is learning the hard way what LOSERS create. America is WINNING by refusing to play their game!

The Radical Left just handed Republicans a GIFT in Michigan and the Democrats are already panicking!

Far-left darling Abdulrahman El-Sayed barely scraped by in the Democrat Senate primary over moderate Haley Stevens. Now the Fake News and Democrat strategists are sweating bullets over the demographic numbers.

Young woke voters and college grads? They loved him. Black voters in Detroit and non-college folks? Not so much. Stevens crushed him in those areas. Classic progressive trap: the base that actually shows up in general elections isn’t buying the full socialist package.

El-Sayed is already trailing Republican Mike Rogers in early polling. This guy has to win over moderates after running as a pure progressive. Good luck with that!

Democrats needed this seat to flip the Senate. Instead they nominated a LOSER whose coalition is too narrow and too radical. America is rejecting this garbage. Trump’s America First message is winning the real working-class voters the left abandoned.

Keep coping, Dems. Your primary “victory” just made November a whole lot easier for us.