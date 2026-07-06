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FOLKS, this is what WINNING looks like when America fights back!

Globalist clowns at FIFA thought they could screw our superstar striker Folarin Balogun with a totally BOGUS red card against Bosnia over nothing but an accidental step. TOTAL BS. Our boys battled shorthanded like absolute CHAMPIONS but U.S. Soccer said NOT TODAY.

They went FULL WAR MODE - lawyers locked and loaded, threats to drag it all the way to the Court of Arbitration, White House muscle engaged, and guess who stepped up? PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP himself picked up the phone and called FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. BOOM. Suspension OVERTURNED on probation. Balogun is BACK and ready to CRUSH Belgium. Coach Pochettino is celebrating the victory for fairness after playing 10 men for half the game.

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH even on the pitch, patriots. No more letting international bureaucrats push real Americans around. Trump’s America First energy is INFECTING everything - sports included. The left and their weak globalist pals HATE it when we actually defend our own and WIN BIG. Tremendous stuff. USMNT is rolling deep into this tournament because we REFUSE to lose anymore. Beautiful display of grit. Keep fighting like champs, boys. MAGA is dominating EVERYWHERE. USA! USA!

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WHAT A PATHETIC DISGRACE!

Arizona Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, supposed astronaut tough guy, just got caught rocking a full MEXICO jersey at a World Cup watch party cheering for our rivals against England. Posted the pic himself like some smug open-borders clown: “Lots of fun in Tucson supporting Mexico!”

Social media absolutely TORCHED this loser instantly - “F**KING CLOWN!” “Move to Mexico, asshat!” “Disgrace to America!” And every single reply is 100 percent RIGHT. This is the same hack who voted against securing our border while his state drowned in the invasion. Now he’s proudly wearing the enemy’s colors while real Americans bleed red white and blue for Team USA.

Typical Democrat. Zero loyalty. Zero pride. Zero spine. While Trump makes America respected again, these globalist frauds root for anyone BUT us. Mexico lost too (cheers to England for handing out that beautiful karma.) Kelly just exposed everything wrong with the swamp in one pathetic photo. Real patriots fly the Stars and Stripes high, not some rival kit. This clown belongs in Mexico, not the Senate. America First means AMERICA FIRST, dummies. The American people are DONE with these disloyal hacks. SAD!

BOOM! Socialist NYC clown Zohran Mamdani took the stage during America’s 250th celebration to bash our country, whine about hungry kids, and attack Elon Musk as some evil trillionaire while trashing ICE.

Elon Musk obliterated him with ONE SAVAGE FACT: “Mamdani has built NOTHING. He is a taker, never a maker.” MIC DROP. Devastating truth. This failed rapper turned professional complainer never created a single job or anything of value just endless envy against real builders.

Then Governor Ron DeSantis dropped in from the top rope like a boss: These ideas aren’t progressive, they’re REGRESSIVE garbage rejected by the Founding Fathers themselves! Failed every single time!

MAGA legends teaming up to crush these America-hating parasites is PEAK entertainment. Elon creates empires and jobs by the hundreds of thousands. DeSantis fights for freedom. Trump built the movement. Meanwhile these low-energy socialists produce nothing but tears and excuses. This is makers versus takers and we know who wins every time. Tremendous beatdown. America 250 just got a whole lot better watching these patriots own the commies. Keep swinging, legends. The Republic is roaring back stronger than ever!

HERE’S the bombshell truth the fake news buried.



A devastating new Federal Reserve report proves Biden’s ILLEGAL INVASION created a massive housing demand shock that sent your rent and home prices SKYROCKETING. Millions of invaders poured in unchecked, competing for every apartment and house while supply stayed crushed under leftist regulations. Numbers don’t lie, up to 20-30 percent of the insane price and rent explosion tied directly to the chaos they imported.

Your wallet got PUNISHED so Democrats could flood the country with future voters and cheap labor. Young families priced out of the American Dream. Working people crushed. Classic America Last disaster. They knew exactly what they were doing.

But now? President Trump slammed the border shut, deportations are ramping up, and housing costs are already cooling off BEAUTIFULLY. This is what winning feels like. Secure borders equal lower rents, higher wages, and putting Americans FIRST. No more making citizens pay for the swamp’s betrayal. The Biden nightmare is finished. MAGA is fixing it fast and fixing it right. Drain that swamp completely. Enforce the laws. Build the wall. Deport the invaders. Your rent check thanks you.