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A German tourist named Freddy is blowing up the internet by discovering the WONDERS of MAGA America ahead of the World Cup.

From massive Southern homes to late-night Waffle House runs, the guy is having the time of his life – and rating everything 10/10!

Friendly people, cheap delicious food, endless choices, and REAL PATRIOTISM everywhere.

He and his buddies are tubing rivers, hitting mountain coasters, and chowing down on American classics while marveling at our flags and pride.

While the Europe-loving left tells us America is a dumpster fire, regular people from across the pond are seeing the TRUTH: This is the GREATEST country on Earth.

Trump brought back that swagger and it’s shining through. Freddy getting the real America experience is heartwarming and a massive middle finger to the haters.

Come on over, world (LEGALLY!) We’re open for business and better than ever!

EXPLOSIVE! Internal memos and contracts just revealed how the anti-Trump States United Democracy Center – run by Trump-hating swamp creature Norm Eisen – was DIRECTLY assisting Democratic AGs in prosecuting Trump supporters and alternate electors.

They embedded lawyers, gave strategic guidance, and helped target alternate electors in states like Minnesota, Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada. Pro bono? Yeah right – this was coordinated lawfare to weaponize government against patriots.

These leftists can’t win at the ballot box so they weaponize the justice system. But guess what? We’re onto them now. With Trump back in charge and Republicans holding the line, this kind of corruption is getting the spotlight it deserves.

The American people voted for peace through strength and an end to this nonsense. These anti-Trump outfits are done. Tremendous exposure that shows exactly why we they need to be SMASHED!

CAUGHT RED-HANDED! Skid Row in Los Angeles is a total disaster zone run by radical Democrats like Karen Bass and Nithya Raman. Now homeless residents are spilling the beans – they’re getting PAID CASH to vote for these clowns!

Four bucks, five bucks – whatever it takes to stuff the ballot box with mail-ins. Multiple people confirmed the operation: groups rolling through multiple times a week, signing folks up and handing over the bribes. Pure ELECTION RIGGING on the streets of a once-great city.

This is what Democrat “democracy” looks like – exploiting the most vulnerable to stay in power. Bass and Raman’s crew have turned Skid Row into a vote farm. Disgusting.

The videos are with the DOJ now. About time someone investigates this third-world nonsense in Blue cities. America First means securing our elections and cleaning up this corruption. No more stealing from taxpayers and the homeless to rig the game.

OH MAN, you have GOT to see this! SPLC boss Bryan Fair was SWEATIN’ and SQUIRMING like a guilty schoolboy under Chairman Jim Jordan’s RAPID-FIRE grilling in the Judiciary Committee. The Southern Poverty Law Center (that discredited gang of frauds who label everyone to the right of Mao a “hate group” while secretly funding extremists) got absolutely TORCHED.

Jordan hammered him on their dirty money games, wire fraud, and bankrolling racist rallies with donor cash. Fair dodged, weaved, sipped water, and looked like he wanted to crawl under the table. Pathetic!

These clowns have been smearing conservatives for decades while raking in millions. Now their house of cards is collapsing. Jim Jordan is a BEAST, draining that swamp one hearing at a time.

The SPLC isn’t fighting “hate,” they are the hate and if they can’t find any then they hire someone to create it. Good riddance to these leftist grifters. This is what accountability looks like in the Trump era. BEAUTIFUL to watch.