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Wind farms are slaughtering Wyoming golden eagles while green hypocrites stay silent

Wyoming’s golden eagles (America’s proudest raptors and the largest breeding population in the lower 48) are facing extinction risk thanks to the left’s beloved wind farms. Numbers down nearly ONE THIRD in just 20 years as these massive turbines chop up our majestic birds like cheap confetti.

The Teton Raptor Center is sounding the alarm: wind development is turning prime habitats into death traps. Eagles get attracted, then slammed by blades causing broken wings and fatal strikes. These soaring kings hunt in open windy skies that the “green” energy crowd loves, and the results are devastating.

Where’s the outrage from the environmental left and their Democrat pals? Total silence. They scream about saving the planet but ignore the blood on their windmills. Typical hypocrisy – unreliable, low-density bird-killing machines that cost a fortune and deliver nothing when the wind stops blowing.

Under America First and President Trump, we’re choosing REAL energy dominance. No more sacrificing beautiful eagles on the altar of fake green virtue signaling. We protect wildlife, protect American jobs, and tell the truth. The left’s green new scam is killing our national symbols while we win with common sense. Time to stop the slaughter and put eagles – and America – FIRST!

Trump signs MASSIVE executive orders to supercharge customs enforcement and drain the federal swamp

President Trump just dropped TWO tremendous executive orders that are going to PROTECT America like never before. In the Oval Office, flanked by Peter Navarro and CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott, he signed measures cracking down HARD on importers dodging tariffs, sneaking in fentanyl, counterfeits, and junk that hurts our businesses.

New bonding requirements, tangible domestic assets, good standing mandates, and serious vetting – no more games from foreign cheaters undercutting American workers. Navarro called it a $20-30 BILLION annual win. Scott nailed it: this is border security for trade. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”

And the second order? It makes it EASY to fire lazy, corrupt, or subversive federal workers who sabotage the President’s agenda. No more protecting the deep state bureaucrats who’ve been living large while draining our country dry.

This is Trump being Trump – WINNING, securing our economy, holding everyone accountable. The swamp is getting DRAINED for good. America is roaring back stronger, tougher, and more prosperous than ever. Peace through strength, folks. The golden age is here, and the losers are losing BIG TIME.

ICE begs sanctuary governor to keep rapist illegal alien locked up

You can’t make this stuff up! ICE and DHS are literally BEGGING Virginia’s radical Democrat Governor Abigail Spanberger to keep a sick illegal alien from El Salvador locked up before he hits the streets and rapes ANOTHER innocent kid. This 31-year-old monster, Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, is charged with raping a girl under 15. He posed as an 18-year-old creep online, lured her to a parking lot, and assaulted her.

He’s a got-away who snuck across our border TWICE. Spanberger and her sanctuary clowns have turned Virginia into a magnet for these animals because they hate borders more than they love American children. DHS laid it out crystal clear: “How many more innocent victims have to be hurt before Governor Spanberger cooperates with ICE law enforcement?”

These Democrats aren’t just soft on crime they’re PROTECTING the criminals while our kids pay the price. Deport these predators, end the sanctuary insanity, and put Americans FIRST. Lock him up, ship him out, and never let these losers forget who they’re really working for!