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Hasan Piker is back and somehow even more disgusting.

The radical socialist streamer who once declared “America deserved 9/11” just told the world the problem wasn’t the CONTENT it was merely the WORDING.



Watch this and you decide?

He still believes we “totally brought it on ourselves.” His so-called apology focused mostly on giving the right “an opportunity” to use it against him. Not for the nearly 3,000 murdered Americans. Just the optics.

This is the same America-hating clown Democrats have been happy to platform. Bernie Sanders defended keeping a “big tent” for voices like his. Michigan Senate candidate El-Sayed tried the classic “gotcha politics” dodge.

These people do not love this country. They never did and the left still makes excuses for those who spit on our dead.

You won’t believe this one.

An LA judge just gave a prior felon who blasted an AR-15 at a police helicopter only 13 years in prison. Prosecutors wanted 41.

Douglas Byers nearly killed two LAPD officers in the sky. One round pierced the tail boom. Officials said if that shot was a little lower, the chopper would have fallen from the sky.

Judge Mildred Escobedo’s brilliant reason for the light sentence? The defendant was “respectful and friendly” in court and struggled with substance abuse. She refused to impose the gun enhancements the jury found true.

This is pure Radical Left soft-on-crime insanity. A man who tried to murder cops gets a break because he was nice while acting as his own attorney. California is a laughingstock.

You can’t make this stuff up, folks!

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham just announced it’s a “POINT OF PRINCIPLE” to settle boat migrants and asylum seekers in middle-class neighborhoods. Working-class areas have suffered enough under the open-borders disaster, so now the leafy suburbs must “play their part.”

His own spokesman admits it will cost MORE taxpayer money. Perfect socialist logic! Spread the chaos, destroy every functional community, and call it fairness.

Over 90,000 illegals already parked in hotels and housing at British expense. Protests and unrest exploding. And this LOSER’s answer is to force more of them into nice areas where normal people live.

What a complete clown show.

Meanwhile President Trump is securing America’s borders, deporting invaders, and putting citizens FIRST. Peace through strength. Real results.

Britain is collapsing under weak socialist leadership while America is WINNING BIG. Their experiment is finished. Ours is just getting started.

Even Chris Matthews has finally seen the light or at least the electoral cliff.

On Morning Joe the veteran media dinosaur warned Democrats they have to publicly DENNOUNCE the DSA’s socialist “crap.” Thank the radicals for listing their beliefs, he said, then run away screaming: “I don’t believe in that stuff.”

Beautiful panic!

The socialist wing with figures like El-Sayed and Mamdani is poisoning the brand. Matthews knows voters will punish every Democrat for this radical trash. The left is melting down because their extremism is radioactive.

Too late. The American people already rejected this garbage. They want borders, jobs, strength, and winners — not open-borders socialists who hate the country.

President Trump and the America First movement are delivering while Democrats tear themselves apart.

Peggy Flanagan just threw her own governor under the bus on live television and it was GLORIOUS to watch.

Pressed about the massive fraud schemes that drained BILLIONS in taxpayer money under the Walz-Flanagan watch in Minnesota, she quickly said: “The governor says the buck stops with him. More should have been done sooner. And I agree.”

That’s right. The lieutenant governor and now Senate candidate immediately pinned it on Tim Walz while trying to claim credit for any prosecutions. Classic Radical Left move: never take responsibility, always deflect, then pivot to attacking Trump.

These people oversaw some of the most outrageous fraud in modern history. Families went without while fraudsters got rich. And now Flanagan wants a promotion to the U.S. Senate?

Not so fast. Michele Tafoya is hot on her heels and calling her “Tim Walz’s mini-me.” The American people are DONE with this swamp corruption.