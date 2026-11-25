Hasan Piker’s angry uncle Cenk Uygur lost his freaking mind during a live debate on the Piers Morgan show about America’s role in defending Israel.

“Are you all stupid!!” he screamed at the panel, before launching into a manic rage.

They just laugh in his face…

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USAID files prove Biden Admin treated true stories as disinformation to protect their narrative

Internal USAID documents show federal officials and partnered NGOs defined “disinformation” as any narrative that opposed official objectives, not as false statements. Accurate reporting on migrant crime, vaccine data, and election procedures was flagged for removal even when the underlying facts checked out.

The agency coordinated with the Election Integrity Partnership, DHS, the State Department, and technology platforms to suppress content, while internal messages stressed the need to avoid leaks before the midterms. Fact-checkers were directed to debunk material in ways that aligned with government partners.

After public backlash, officials floated rebranding the entire effort as “digital democracy.”

Senator Eric Schmitt has asked why a foreign-aid agency spent taxpayer money on domestic and global censorship campaigns. The files confirm that public-private partnerships were used to restrict Americans’ access to contradictory information while avoiding direct First Amendment constraints. The operation prioritized narrative control over evidence.

Trump freezes federal money for Virginia schools that left kids exposed to predators

The Department of Education has placed Albemarle County Public Schools on high-risk status and is withholding federal funds from the district and its 29 schools. Officials determined the system failed to complete required background checks on more than 500 employees and did not query child-protective-services records as Virginia law requires.

Those omissions allowed a social-emotional-learning coach later indicted on 20 felony sexual-offense counts involving at least seven children to stay employed, along with a teacher charged with possessing child pornography.

Schools closed temporarily so remaining checks could be finished. Secretary Linda McMahon called the decision to shut campuses to protect students from predators an unfathomable failure.

The action is part of wider probes into roughly 20 districts accused of shielding or transferring known offenders. Basic screening steps that should have been routine were skipped for years, leaving children in the care of adults who had never been properly vetted.

Seattle mayor Katie Wilson gets trapped by the anti-ice protesters she just backed

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson attended an anti-ICE rally at Angle Lake Park, raised her fist in solidarity, then found her vehicle surrounded by the same demonstrators.

Protesters blocked the car in front and behind, forcing King County deputies to physically clear a path so she could leave. No arrests were made. The protest targeted the airport arrest of two Mexican nationals who had overstayed their visas; DHS says one of them threw hot coffee at agents.

Wilson and Governor Bob Ferguson had already labeled the enforcement action “unacceptable and un-American.” Her staff offered a meeting that the crowd rejected.

The episode demonstrates the practical limit of political alignment once a crowd decides an elected official is no longer useful. Law enforcement still had to intervene to free a mayor who had publicly sided against the agency now being asked to protect her.

Judge goes after Mamdani calling his rent freeze promise “reckless and irresponsible”

A New York judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Rent Guidelines Board’s two-year freeze on roughly one million rent-controlled apartments, ruling the board acted within its legal authority.

In the same 20-page decision, former Staten Island Republican chairman Brendan Lantry called Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign pledge to deliver the freeze “reckless and irresponsible.”

The court noted that candidates routinely discuss policy but that guaranteeing a freeze to millions of New Yorkers without possessing the power to impose it was irresponsible. Lantry wrote that elections have consequences, yet the mayor’s assurance exceeded any authority he held.

The ruling leaves the freeze in place while publicly rebuking the political promise that helped put Mamdani in office. Landlords and tenants now live under a policy whose chief advocate has been told by a judge that his central claim was never his to make.

Chile votes to create “Nuremberg” style court for Cuba’s decades of crimes against humanity

Chile’s Chamber of Deputies passed a resolution urging creation of an international tribunal to try Cuban government leaders for crimes against humanity.

The measure calls on Santiago to work with other democracies and international bodies to establish a body modeled on the Nuremberg trials, operating under universal jurisdiction.

Allegations include mass executions by firing squad, enslavement of Christians and suspected homosexuals in labor camps, torture, rape, enforced disappearances, and the killing of refugees in incidents such as the 1994 Tugboat Massacre.

Justice Cuba’s president said the evidence, testimonies, and names of those responsible already exist; what has been missing is a court. The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance called the vote a signal that the regime’s repressive forces will face consequences.

The resolution seeks truth, justice, and reparations for victims of the system in place since 1959.

New Jersey declares emergency as storms threaten Thanksgiving travel and flooding

Governor Mikie Sherrill has declared a statewide state of emergency effective at 6 p.m. ahead of a significant storm system expected to hit New Jersey during the Thanksgiving travel period. She urged residents to complete travel today and reach their destinations before conditions worsen. The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood alerts for the Jersey Shore, warning of elevated flood risks along the coast.

The emergency covers the entire state and is intended to free resources and coordinate response as the storm moves in. Officials have not yet detailed peak wind speeds or rainfall totals, but the timing coincides with one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. Residents and visitors are being told to monitor forecasts and avoid unnecessary movement once the system arrives.