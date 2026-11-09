The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
4h

Dana Bash's face sure looks better since she had the flat side filled in, it was very noticeable before surgery for someone that's on TV every day! Good job to the surgeons.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
4h

Massie is a "green-eyed monster" on his way out of Congress and the government forever! Bye!

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