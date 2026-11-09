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Rep. Thomas Massie refiled impeachment articles against Sec. of War Pete Hegseth that previously failed in September - Senate Republicans delay their leadership election because the midterm verdict requires a reckoning before the next rubber stamp - Mamdani, barred from the presidency by birth, meets union bosses to choose the progressive who is not and the White House locks down after a sedan jumped the curb north of Lafayette Square.

Massie guns for Hegseth one last time on the way out the door

Lame Duck Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced impeachment articles against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Monday, accusing him of unlawfully launching military action in Iran without congressional authorization.

Massie called Hegseth a threat to the Constitution and said the measure is now more likely to succeed following Republicans’ sweeping Nov. 3 midterm losses, which cut the GOP’s House majority to five seats. A vote could come as early as Wednesday, requiring several Republicans to join Democrats for passage.

Hegseth told reporters, he’s not concerned about pending impeachment attempts. "Oh, we're not worried about that!” he said, adding that the Pentagon will hold a briefing on the subject Tuesday morning.

Senate GOP hits pause button after midterm bloodbath

A faction of Senate Republicans, led by Sen. Ron Johnson, is pushing to delay Tuesday’s GOP leadership elections following last week’s heavy midterm losses, which saw Democrats flip the Senate with at least 54 seats.

Johnson argues the conference needs time to evaluate what went wrong and discuss leadership candidates’ governing strategies before voting, securing enough signatures from senators including Rick Scott and Mike Lee to formally request a delay. Others, like Sen. Jim Banks, echoed the call for reflection without signing on.

Despite the pushback, Majority Leader John Thune remains likely to win another term unopposed, as potential rivals such as Scott have ruled out challenging him, though some conservatives outside the Senate are urging him to step aside.

Zohran Mamdani cannot run for president, so he wants to play “Kingmaker”

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist born in Uganda and therefore ineligible to run for president himself, has been quietly searching for a hard-left, labor-aligned candidate to contest the 2028 Democratic nomination.

After Democrats posted midterm gains, he held private discussions with union presidents, ncluding Jimmy Williams Jr. of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades at Gracie Mansion, Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants, and planned talks with United Auto Workers leader Shawn Fain, to gauge potential contenders and secure endorsements.

Mamdani is concerned that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may opt for a Senate race instead of the White House, leaving progressives without a standard-bearer. His reported aim is to mobilize the progressive and union ecosystem quickly and efficiently against any rising moderate, drawing a parallel to earlier Democratic efforts that consolidated support behind a preferred candidate.

White House locked down after car crash as driver scuffles with Secret Service

The Secret Service placed the White House under lockdown Monday morning after a driver crashed a silver vehicle into an informational sign at Lafayette Square Park.

The car was observed smoldering, and the driver resisted officers after exiting. The collision occurred around 10 a.m. Eastern Time in an area regularly used by pedestrians and tourists photographing the White House; no injuries were reported. Journalists on the grounds were instructed to remain indoors while security personnel responded.

President Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident. Officials have not established whether the crash was intentional, and the driver’s identity has not been released. The situation remained under investigation as additional details were collected.