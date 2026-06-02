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Hollywood hack smears Trump, while Star Wars flop bombs!

HOLLYWOOD ELITE LOSER Tony Gilroy just proved why the entertainment industry is DYING on its feet!

The guy behind Disney’s Star Wars: Andor series used a Peabody Award speech to smear Team Trump as “fascists” and “treasonous,” ranting about fighting the “empire” and screaming “fuck the empire!” to journalists.

Talk about PERFECT TIMING! As he raged against the greatest President in modern history, the latest Star Wars disaster (Mandalorian & Grogu) had the LOWEST opening EVER for a Disney Star Wars movie and is on track to LOSE MONEY big time.

These out-of-touch elitists are so TRIGGERED by Trump’s winning ways they can’t even make decent movies anymore. Their woke garbage is REJECTED by normal Americans who love what Trump is doing for this country—jobs, borders, strength.

Gilroy and his ilk are the real losers here. While President Trump builds a stronger, prouder America, Hollywood circles the drain with lectures nobody wants.

America First is the FUTURE. Their empire of lies is CRUMBLING. Keep bombing, Disney. We’re too busy WINNING to notice!

Leftist thugs try to sabotage Trump’s Freedom 250, EPIC FAIL!

PATHETIC LEFTIST LOSERS just can’t help themselves!

Vandals sabotaged President Trump’s incredible FREEDOM 250 event on the National Mall—cutting generator fuel lines and spilling diesel into underground cisterns like the petty cowards they are.

This was supposed to be a BEAUTIFUL celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, packed with prayer, music, and real patriots. But the radical left hates anything that honors our great nation.

Newsflash, losers: YOU FAILED. The Trump team jumped into action, cleaned it up FAST with the National Park Service, and law enforcement is hunting these clowns down. The Department of the Interior nailed it: “Unhinged behavior that will not be tolerated. We will not be stopped!” DAMN RIGHT.

While Democrats and their goon squads throw tantrums, President Trump is revitalizing Washington DC, making it SAFE and BEAUTIFUL again. This is what desperation looks like from a defeated party. Their ideas are dying, so they lash out.

Nothing stops the Trump Train! Freedom 250 is going to be YUGE, epic, and unstoppable. America First is charging forward and these domestic terrorists only make us stronger. Let’s celebrate our republic BIGLY!

FAKE NEWS strikes again with another RIGGED POLL.

Poll claimed President Trump is LOSING support with Latinos!

But guess what, patriots? This garbage was SPONSORED by UnidosUS, a hardcore LEFT-WING advocacy group pushing amnesty for illegals, DACA, the DREAM Act, and every open-borders nightmare the Democrats love.

Funded by George Soros cash, raking in millions from the Biden regime while Trump cut their gravy train—these clowns are desperate propagandists. Their president even called Trump supporters “bigots.” Shocker!

The TRUTH? Latinos are FLOCKING to President Trump in RECORD numbers because they see the RESULTS: secure borders, exploding jobs, rising wages, and real American Dream policies that actually help working families. They’re done with Democrat chaos and handouts.

Trump built the biggest, most diverse coalition ever. Hispanics know strong leadership when they see it. This poll is pure DESPERATION from the losing left—they can’t accept that MAGA is expanding across every community.

Don’t believe the hype, folks. The silent majority is LOUDER than ever. Trump’s support is GROWING across the board and the Great American Comeback is for EVERYONE. Keep WINNING, America! MAGA FOREVER!

Jill Biden doubles down on delusion Sleepy Joe could have beaten Trump

Talk about COPING and SEETHING, folks!

Jill Biden just hit Morning Joe and unleashed one of the most PATHETIC delusions we’ve heard since election night 2024. She swears up and down that Crooked Joe would have BEATEN President Trump if he’d stayed in the race. “I believe he would have beat Donald Trump in that election,” she declared with a straight face, claiming polls showed Joe was the ONLY Democrat who could take him down.

Give me a BREAK.

This is the same stumbling, mumbling disaster who got TORCHED in the debate, who the Democrats had to drag kicking and screaming off the ticket because even THEY knew he was toast. Age questions everywhere? No kidding, Jill. The guy could barely finish a sentence without freezing up like a deer in headlights.

Now she’s whining about how “painful” dropping out was for the family. Cry us a river. The real pain was four years of Biden chaos: inflation crushing families, borders WIDE OPEN, and weakness inviting enemies around the globe.

But guess what? Trump didn’t just win—he delivered a MASSIVE LANDSLIDE for America First. He’s back in the White House right now WINNING BIG, draining the swamp, securing our future, and making America great again like never before.

The Biden’s can rewrite history all they want in their little fantasy bubble. The American people REJECTED their failed regime loud and clear. MAGA is here to stay, and the winning has only just begun. Keep coping, losers—we’re too busy winning to notice!