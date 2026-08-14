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THIS is what real American justice looks like!

Some crazy leftist named Melissa L. Farris thought it would be genius to spray-paint “Clean hands dirty $” all over our sacred World War II Memorial and dump soap in the fountain. Absolute LOSER behavior!

Caught on camera. Arrested within hours. And our great U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro is THROWING THE BOOK at her HARD. Two federal felonies — depredation of United States property and destruction of veterans’ memorials. Up to TEN YEARS in prison. Beautiful!

President Trump exploded with pure MAGA fire: “THERE CAN BE NO GREATER INSULT TO THOSE AMERICAN HEROES WHO DIED IN WORLD WAR II. First the Reflecting Pool, now this. We are on their trail! Where do these animals come from???”

These Radical Left animals treat the memorials of the Greatest Generation like their personal graffiti wall. They got away with it in 2020. Not anymore!

Jeanine Pirro is a TOTAL SAVAGE. She pointed out that her own father and grandfather fought in that war. This wasn’t free speech. This was pure desecration of American heroes.

These Radical Left state attorneys general have completely lost their minds!

Twenty-one states and D.C. just sued the Trump administration to BLOCK the Department of Transportation from accessing commercial driver’s license records of illegal aliens. Another nearly identical suit targets DHS. We’re talking over 17 MILLION records that could identify dangerous, unqualified drivers on our highways!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is having NONE of it. He blasted these LOSERS for siding with illegal immigrant truck drivers over the safety of American families. “They may not care about keeping you and your family safe, but President Trump and I do. We will fight this lawsuit tooth and nail.”

While these radical AGs protect the illegals, Trump’s team is actually delivering results: more than 30,000 illegally issued CDLs REVOKED, nearly 10,000 fraudulent training providers removed, and over 26,000 operators who can’t speak English put out of service!

This is pure America Last insanity from the same people who look the other way on illegal voting.

President Trump and Sean Duffy will CRUSH this nonsense. Safety first. Borders first. America First!

Zohran Mamdani is proving once again that socialism is a total FAILURE!

The new communist Mayor of New York City ran on “fast and free buses.” Now the bill is coming due. During his first six months, bus fare revenue CRASHED by $31 MILLION. Paid ridership dropped nearly 8 percent. Almost HALF of bus riders are now skipping the $3 fare!

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber even admitted the endless talk of free buses is fueling the chaos. “All of the talk of free buses, it has an impact.” No kidding!

These Radical Left LOSERS always promise free stuff. Then they act shocked when people stop paying. Classic.

Mamdani doesn’t even control the MTA — Governor Hochul does. But that didn’t stop him from running his mouth and destroying the revenue stream. This is what happens when you put a socialist in charge of the Big Apple.

They never learn. Socialism always runs out of other people’s money. Trump’s America is winning with real economics. New York is circling the drain under this clown.

AMERICA FIRST means no free rides for freeloaders!

The Silicon Valley elite just can’t hide their filth anymore!

Cami Clark, the secretive wife and key adviser to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, once pitched a “revolutionary porn company” and she went crawling to Jeffrey Epstein for the money. YEARS after the convicted sex offender had already served time for his sick crimes!

These people lecture America about ethics, safety, and “responsible AI” while the wife of a top AI boss was soliciting cash from one of the most notorious predators in modern history. Absolute DISGUSTING!

She also dated Democrat megadonor Eric Schmidt and brought him in as an early investor. Classic swamp networking. And of course there are efforts to scrub her name from the internet. Even Anthropic’s own Claude chatbot knows almost nothing about her. Convenient!

This is the real face of the radical tech elite. They want to control the future of intelligence while swimming in the same moral sewer as Epstein.

We see them. We reject them. Real Americans are DONE being lectured by people who courted monsters.