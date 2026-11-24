Jessica Tarlov finally admitted that she and other democrats pushed countless lies and hoaxes about President Trump and were blinded by their personal hatred for him.

“That was embarrassing for me…”

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Mamdani’s Riker’s plan pays families to house released inmates while cutting jail beds

Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s roadmap to close Rikers Island by 2032 depends on new borough facilities that will hold only about 4,100 people against a current population above 6,000.

To close the gap he is expanding a kinship program that pays relatives up to several hundred dollars a month to take ex-inmates into their homes. Funding rises into the millions and prioritizes individuals with mental-health and substance-use problems.

Local lawmakers from both parties call the approach double payment for the same crime — once through victimization and again through subsidies. The arithmetic never works if the goal is actual public safety rather than symbolic reduction of jail capacity. Taxpayers are being asked to underwrite both the original incarceration and the subsequent housing of the same individuals.

Trump administration announces largest anti-scam enforcement surge in history

Federal prosecutors have filed more than 400 cases in 85 districts and charged over 800 defendants since a presidential executive order directed a nationwide crackdown on scams.

Officials say $8 billion in intended victim losses has already been recovered. The FBI’s Operation Blackout seized nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, dismantled 29 overseas compounds, confiscated more than 14,000 devices, freed over 2,200 trafficking victims, and blocked hundreds of millions more in losses.

One ring used smuggled prison phones to impersonate court clerks and demand fake jury-duty fines. Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel describe the effort as a coordinated dismantling of the networks that have targeted Americans of every age and income.

The results show sustained multi-agency pressure works.

Biden-released illegal alien faces nine felony charges for raping a twelve-year-old in Virginia

Juan Carlos Chub Choc, a Guatemalan national released into the United States under the previous administration’s catch-and-release policy after crossing in Texas in January 2021, now faces four counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of abduction for immoral purposes, and one count of computer solicitation of a minor.

The alleged victim is a 12-year-old girl in Culpeper County. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer and is urging Virginia officials not to release him back into the community. Department of Homeland Security leadership has publicly called on Governor Abigail Spanberger and local sanctuary jurisdictions to honor the request. The case illustrates the direct public-safety cost of policies that prioritize release over detention and removal.

“Bomb Cyclone” threatens Thanksgiving travel with high winds and heavy rain along the east coast

A powerful low-pressure system is forecast to intensify into a nor’easter or bomb cyclone during the Thanksgiving travel period, bringing heavy rain and wind gusts above 40 mph to the I-95 corridor. In New York City sustained winds near 25 mph and gusts approaching 35 mph risk grounding the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons for the first time in decades.

Coastal flooding watches cover parts of the Northeast while Pacific storms and an atmospheric river hit the West Coast. Roughly 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel, including nearly 6 million by air. Airlines have already begun offering free changes for affected San Francisco flights. Drivers and flyers should expect significant delays and cancellations across both coasts.

Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani

President Trump will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in an Oval Office ceremony before departing for the Thanksgiving holiday. Giuliani, 82, said he is honored and humbled to receive the nation’s highest civilian award from the president.

The honor fulfills a promise made after Giuliani was seriously injured in a 2025 car crash. Officials cite his record as a federal prosecutor who targeted organized crime, his two terms reducing New York City’s crime rates, and his visible leadership after the September 11 attacks. The timing places the recognition of the former mayor’s public-safety legacy immediately before the holiday.

Illegal migrant with thirty-eight arrests kills Chinatown woman after sanctuary policies block ICE

Alex Alender Florentino Maldonado, a 25-year-old Honduran national who crossed illegally in 2022, was removed, then re-entered, accumulated 38 arrests in New York City between February 2025 and the day he was charged with the strangulation and sexual assault of 62-year-old Jin Yu.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued at least four detainers that local authorities declined to honor under the city’s sanctuary rules. He was released from custody the day before the murder on a theft case.

The sequence shows how repeated non-cooperation with federal immigration holds allowed a documented repeat offender to remain free until a homicide occurred.