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Jill Biden spills the beans: “I wanted” Joe to pardon Hunter the loser

The Biden Crime Family finally admitted what we already knew!

In a CBS interview for her new memoir, former First Lady Jill Biden confessed she “truly supported” and “I wanted” Crooked Joe to pardon their crackhead son Hunter. She whined the “process was not fair” after Trump won because “we knew he would target Hunter.” Boo-hoo! They “could not let our son go to jail” for gun and tax crimes that regular Americans serve time for.

Joe broke his word and issued a sweeping pardon wiping out everything from 2014 onward – plus preemptive pardons for the whole family. This after years of screaming “no one is above the law” while they ran their influence-peddling grift.

The mask is OFF. The Bidens weaponized justice for themselves and now cry when it’s their turn. But those days are OVER.

Iranian losers call off talks with US after Israel smacks Hezbollah in Beirut

The terrorist mullahs in Iran just proved they’re all talk and no fight!

After Israel hammered Hezbollah targets in Beirut, Iran suspended indirect negotiations with the U.S. They’re crying “ceasefire violation” and demanding Israel withdraw from Lebanon before they’ll talk again. They even threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz and open new fronts. Oil prices spiked 5% on the tantrum.

President Trump wasn’t buying it. “They’re better negotiators than they are fighters,” he said. He wasn’t even informed they quit and the U.S. blockade stays in place. No weakness. No handouts.

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH in action! Trump’s pressure is working. Iran came crawling to the table, got hit with real consequences, and ran like cowards.

Israel did what it had to do against terrorists. The regime is crumbling. America and our greatest ally are WINNING BIG in the Middle East.

DHS crushes radical left rioters

Law and order just scored another huge WIN!

At least 20 screaming anti-ICE protesters were ARRESTED Sunday night outside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center after defying a new 9 p.m. curfew. Police in riot gear fired tear gas, corralled the mob, and hauled them away in cuffs right in front of “KILL ICE” graffiti.

DHS posted the receipts: “If you riot, you will face the consequences. Law and order prevails.” ZERO TOLERANCE for these open-borders crybabies chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

The chaos started three weeks ago after Democrats whined about “inhumane conditions.” Trump admin clapped back: the facility is better than most U.S. prisons.

This is what winning looks like! Trump’s team is finally enforcing borders without apology. The Radical Left’s tantrums are getting crushed.