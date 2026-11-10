The American Mandate

The American Mandate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yoel America's avatar
Yoel America
11h

I don’t trust that wrestler as far as can throw his ass

Reply
Share
Robert Taylor's avatar
Robert Taylor
3h

Yes it should be that way. We should be posting Bill boards telling the women that they live in America and are free to choose the life they want, and to take off the face covering.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 American Mandate · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.