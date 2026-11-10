Must Watch:

Stephen Miller DESTROYS Fake News punk without even trying...

THIS IS WHY THEY FEAR HIM!

Click To Watch Video

Jim Jordan takes the GOP minority helm after the midterm wipeout.

A Venezuelan illegal faces charges for plotting Trump’s assassination near the White House.

Republicans drop an Epstein report that clears Trump and blasts systemic failures.

Rand Paul warns gas prices will explode under anti-fossil zealots.

The Machinists Union tells Schumer to step aside, while a dead candidate leads in California and hands Newsom the appointment.

Jim Jordan crushes Steve Scalise, claims GOP Minority Leadership after midterm bloodbath

House Republicans, still absorbing last week’s electoral thrashing, have installed Jim Jordan as their new minority leader. In a closed-door secret ballot on Tuesday, the Ohio conservative defeated Majority Leader Steve Scalise among incumbents and members-elect. Speaker Mike Johnson, who had already signaled he would not seek any leadership post and remains noncommittal about even staying in Congress, steps aside entirely.

Jordan’s elevation marks a rebound after his failed 2023 speakership bid. The conference that once rejected him now wants the Judiciary Committee chairman’s confrontational style. He inherits a shrunken, fractured caucus and must simultaneously defend President Trump against the expected wave of Democratic investigations while laying groundwork for a 2028 recovery. Scalise’s institutional experience lost to the appetite for a harder edge.

Armed Venezuelan illegal arrested blocks from White House, charged in Trump assassination plot

Secret Service agents arrested 26-year-old Venezuelan national Ronny Guanipa-Chrinos shortly before midnight on November 5 after finding him asleep in a stolen Ford F-150 on Constitution Avenue near the White House. A search of the truck uncovered an AR-style rifle, a submachine-gun-style pistol, a Glock, and 72 rounds of ammunition. He told agents a voice in his head had ordered him to drive to Washington and kill the President.

Guanipa-Chrinos had previously been detained by Border Patrol near El Paso in March 2024 after illegally crossing from Mexico; the prior administration released him. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced federal charges for threatening the president, unlawful firearms possession, and the stolen vehicle. A magistrate ordered him detained. The capital is not a staging ground for armed non-citizens with kill orders. Open-border policies nearly placed a heavily armed threat within sight of the White House. That failure must be closed.

GOP report torches decades of Epstein failures, finds zero Trump link

House Oversight Committee Republicans, led by Chairman James Comer, released a 137-page report Tuesday after a 15-month investigation that included 19 interviews and depositions, financial records, and documents from the Justice Department and Epstein’s estate. The central finding is stark: federal authorities repeatedly failed Epstein’s victims for decades, allowing the financier to operate with near-impunity through prosecutorial softness, institutional blindness, and powerful connections.

No materials linked President Trump to the crimes. The committee explicitly criticized Democratic efforts to implicate him. Bill and Hillary Clinton both provided closed-door depositions—an unusual step for a former president—while financier Leon Black, who paid Epstein roughly $158–170 million, was the sole no-show. The document arrives amid midterm fallout that some attribute partly to the Epstein-files controversy. Survivors were failed by the system that was supposed to protect them. You can read the report here.



Rand Paul warns: Gas prices explode when anti-fossil fuel zealots seize power

Sen. Rand Paul is warning Americans that current pump prices will look mild if anti-fossil-fuel Democrats consolidate power after the midterms. He highlighted an analysis showing the left’s history of driving energy costs higher through pipeline cancellations and green mandates.

Obama-era peaks, adjusted for inflation, would exceed today’s levels; Biden’s 2022 spike topped $5 a gallon. The current national average sits just under $4 after a recent modest dip, yet diesel recently set a record and November prices are the highest ever recorded for the month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reinforced the point: Democrats talk affordability while ignoring the root drivers of inflation—massive borrowing, printing, and spending—and will likely add more fuel to the fire. Paul’s message is direct. Voters who just empowered the same policy class that killed Keystone on day one should expect ideology to trump affordability at the pump. The market does not negotiate with zealots.

Machinists Union tells Chuck Schumer: Step aside, fresh leadership required

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, representing roughly 600,000 members, has formally urged Sen. Chuck Schumer to relinquish Senate Democratic leadership. In a letter to the longtime leader, the union stated that the post-midterm moment calls for a new generation offering fresh ideas and energy. The language remained respectful toward Schumer’s past record, yet the substance was clear: working families want change rather than continuity.

Potential challengers including Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Sen. Elissa Slotkin are already being discussed. Newly elected Sen. Adam Hamilton of Kansas publicly labeled Schumer divisive. Progressive activists in Manhattan have protested against retaining both Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. After twelve years at the top of the caucus, Schumer now faces an open revolt from an allied union and from within his own ranks. Loyalty has an expiration date. The leadership contest is underway.

Dead candidate leads California race; Newsom gains appointment power

Bruce Giudici remains ahead in the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors race more than two months after he died on August 31 while door-knocking. With hundreds of ballots still uncounted, he holds roughly 57 percent to opponent Clyde Clapp’s 43 percent—a gap of several hundred votes that late returns could still narrow. Giudici’s campaign continued after his death, arguing voters should complete the mission he had set against returning Clapp to the board.

If the deceased candidate prevails, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will appoint a replacement to serve until the next regular election. Clapp receives no automatic claim to the seat. A local race has effectively transferred a vacancy appointment to the governor because a candidate who passed away in August is still winning. Process and statute now decide the outcome. Newsom holds the pen.