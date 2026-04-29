Lithium deposits in Appalachia are substantially larger than previously estimated, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, potentially bolstering U.S. supplies of a mineral critical to electric vehicle batteries, electronics and other high-tech uses.

Burgum disclosed the findings on his official X account. Although the presence of lithium in the Appalachian region has been known for years, the new assessment indicates the deposits are considerably bigger than earlier surveys suggested.

Lithium is used in rechargeable batteries for smartphones, laptops and electric vehicles. It is also employed in the manufacture of heat-resistant glass and ceramics, industrial lubricants, metal alloys and certain pharmaceuticals, including treatments for bipolar disorder and depression.

The United States imports the vast majority of its lithium, mainly from Chile and Argentina. Domestic production could reduce reliance on foreign sources, even those considered friendly, and provide a more secure supply chain, according to mining advocates.

The announcement fits within the Trump administration’s push to expand domestic energy and mineral production since the president returned to office in January 2025. While “Drill, baby, drill” has become a slogan for the petroleum industry, officials have also promoted increased mining of strategic minerals under the parallel theme of “Mine, baby, mine.”

Much of Appalachia already has substantial mining infrastructure in place. That existing capacity could allow new lithium operations to ramp up more quickly than in undeveloped regions and help revive local economies.

The Interior Department did not immediately provide detailed estimates of the newly identified reserves or a timeline for potential development. Proponents say the deposits could create jobs in a region long tied to traditional mining.