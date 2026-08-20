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Big Beautiful News from Capitol Hill!

ActBlue co-founder Matt DeBergalis just PLEADED THE FIFTH in a closed-door House grilling. Walked in, hid behind the Constitution, and was gone in under thirty minutes. Classic Radical Left move when the heat turns up!

House Republicans under Bryan Steil, Jim Jordan, and James Comer are ripping open this Democrat fundraising machine. For years ActBlue ran with shockingly lax fraud standards, no CVV required, opening the door to foreign cash and pure FRAUD flooding Democrat campaigns. They’ve raised a staggering $20 BILLION for the Radical Left and liberal causes. Now the co-founder refuses to answer a single question. The CEO already took the Fifth earlier. Pattern of silence much?

Under President Trump the oversight is no longer a joke. The American people have a right to know if foreign money was influencing our elections. Steil is right to hammer them. What are these losers so terrified of revealing?

Disgraced former Congressman Eric Swalwell just got the full swamp treatment!

FBI agents hit him at San Francisco International Airport, produced a warrant, and CONFISCATED his electronic devices, including his phone, as part of a federal sexual misconduct investigation. Multiple women, at least four, have accused this married Democrat of sexual assault and rape, including a former staffer who said he attacked her while she was too intoxicated to consent.

This is the same Swalwell who previously admitted a sexual relationship with Chinese spy Fang Fang. President Trump declassified those files. He resigned from Congress earlier this year after the allegations exploded. Now the devices are in federal hands and the probe is very real.

This is what ACCOUNTABILITY looks like. For years the Radical Left protected their own while lecturing America about morals. Not anymore. The days of Democrat predators skating free are OVER. Swalwell maintains his innocence, but the evidence is being collected. Another swamp creature facing the music.

Big Beautiful News! The Sussexes are RUNNING back to Britain because they just can’t stand how TREMENDOUSLY America is WINNING under President Trump!

Harry and Meghan are packing up their Montecito life and moving to a private residence outside London, NOT a royal palace, because they’re “disillusioned” with the White House and the direction of the United States. Of course they are! Real borders, real strength, energy dominance, and AMERICA FIRST policies make these professional victims melt down every single day.

The kids are headed to British schools in September. King Charles has been informed and welcomed the move. These two haven’t even set foot in the UK since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, yet now that MAGA energy is everywhere they suddenly decide America is too much to handle.

Classic elite LOSERS. They fled the Royal Family to lecture us from California while cashing in, and the moment America gets strong again under Trump they bolt. Cry harder, Sussexes. While you run from winning, the rest of us are making this country GREATER than ever and the haters can’t take it.

The Radical Left is at it AGAIN — and this time it’s mandatory!

Oregon State University is forcing every student into required “Difference, Power and Oppression” courses designed to teach them how to “disrupt systems of repression.” That’s code for hating America, folks. These classes claim inequitable power is sustained by “systems of oppression” that make discrimination look natural. Students must use social justice theories to analyze racism and systemic oppression while professors get special training in feminist and critical pedagogies.

This is pure Marxist indoctrination dressed up as education. Instead of teaching history, science, or real skills, they’re training the next generation to view the United States as the enemy and to “disrupt” it. Parents, WAKE UP. This is what your tuition dollars are buying in deep-blue Oregon.

Drain the academic swamp! Real education puts America FIRST, not radical theories that tear the country down.