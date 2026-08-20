The American Mandate

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icemtn17's avatar
icemtn17
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Just as for everyone else who pled “The Fifth”, they soil themselves IMO.

Pleading The Fifth Amendment is the only way I know you can almost admit guilt in a Court of Law and get away with not admitting the Truth by essentially saying, “I don’t have to be made to testify against myself.”

Doesn’t testifying “against” yourself imply you committed whatever crime & you can’t be forced to admit it in Court?

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