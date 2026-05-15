Kamala Harris, who lost in the greatest Electoral Landslide in modern American history, is back, and she has learned absolutely NOTHING! Not one thing! She is now hosting something she calls a “No Bad Ideas Brainstorm,” which is truly the perfect name, because every single idea she and her Radical Left friends come up with is, in fact, a VERY BAD IDEA!

Watch this HORROR SHOW:

Let’s start with the Electoral College. Our Founding Fathers — brilliant, brilliant men — created the Electoral College to protect every American, in every State, from being steamrolled by a handful of crowded Liberal Cities. Kamala lost, FAIRLY AND SQUARELY, and now she wants to tear up the entire system because she doesn’t like the results. That’s not democracy — that’s the behavior of a Sore Loser! A total Sore Loser!

Then she wants to PACK the Supreme Court. Think about that. She wants to stuff our highest Court with Radical Left judges who will rubber stamp every insane, unconstitutional, America-hating policy the Democrats can dream up. This is not “reform” — this is the complete and total destruction of an independent Judiciary. Disgraceful!

And “neutralize red states from cheating?” Kamala — YOU are the cheater! The Democrats spent years rigging maps, changing election rules at midnight, and weaponizing the Justice Department against their Political Opponents and now she has the audacity to accuse Republicans of cheating? Unbelievable! The Fake News won’t say it, but Councilwoman Vickie Paladino was absolutely RIGHT — this is the language of Civil War. Very dangerous, very irresponsible rhetoric from a very failed politician!

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Statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.? Pure, naked, shameless power grabbing — designed for one reason and one reason only — to manufacture Democrat Senate seats forever. The American People see right through it!

Here is the truth about Kamala Harris — she lost in 2024 because America rejected her Radical, Socialist, completely unworkable agenda. Every single idea she is now “brainstorming” is MORE radical, MORE dangerous, and MORE disconnected from reality than the last!

She is already eyeing 2028. PLEASE, Kamala — Run Again! Nothing would make the Republican Party happier.

No Bad Ideas? Try NO GOOD IDEAS — ever!

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