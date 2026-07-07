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While the GOP fights like HELL to hold the Senate and CRUSH the radical left, 84-year-old Mitch McConnell has been MIA in a DC hospital for THREE FULL WEEKS after a cardiac emergency at home. His staff? Crickets. No video. No proof. Just vague “excellent care” nonsense while Dems ram through anti-Trump resolutions he can’t even vote on!

MAGA warriors are TORCHING X demanding PROOF OF LIFE, and they’re RIGHT! Laura Loomer drops bombs from White House sources: vegetative state, brain dead, NOT COMING BACK. The Hill even leaked an OBIT by mistake – DELETED faster than a RINO’s spine! Catturd’s roaring: “Post the video!” Matthew Boyle demands answers NOW. Even his own daughter nuked her account amid the chaos.

This is the SWAMP exposed, folks. McConnell’s ghost lingers while Kentucky’s Dem governor waits to call a special election and FLIP the seat. Trump’s team is WINNING BIG everywhere else, but this turtle’s silence is GIFTING power to the losers. America First demands TRANSPARENCY – show us the man or step aside! The deep state is SHAKING. We’re draining it dry, and nothing stops MAGA momentum. Let’s GO!

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EUROPE IS WAKING UP and it’s BEAUTIFUL!

A new poll just dropped: 73% of Italians scream YES to LARGE-SCALE deportations of illegal migrants – send ‘em HOME! Another 57% call the invasion “mostly negative” while only 14% of chumps say it’s good. Even center-left voters are DONE with the boats from Libya!

Giorgia Meloni’s already slashed arrivals in HALF and doubled removals, but 66,000 invaders still swamp 6,000 kicks-outs. Now a new hard-right party, National Future, surges to 6% on a TOTAL REMIGRATION platform: boot illegals, criminals, non-integrators – and pump up Italian babies! Italians know Mediterranean security is EVERYTHING. Prime Minister Meloni’s third-country hubs just got EU green light – watch the flow DRY UP!

This is PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, folks – the EXACT Trump blueprint the world is copying! While Biden-Harris let MILLIONS flood America, Italy, Hungary, everywhere normal people are saying ENOUGH. The globalist losers are LOSING. MAGA energy is INFECTING the planet and it’s GLORIOUS! Patriots, celebrate this RED WAVE overseas – then demand the SAME here: MASS DEPORTATIONS NOW!

WATCH THE RATS FLEE THE SHIP!

Even tattooed caveman John Fetterman just TORCHED Bernie Sanders on Fox: “Apologize for pushing this kind of PREDATOR… stop pushing these Communists!” He’s talking about Dem Senate darling Graham Platner – the guy with Nazi tattoos, abuse claims, Reddit freakouts, and a fresh credible RAPE accusation from less than five years ago!

Fetterman refuses to “overlook” it while Sanders boosted the creep to the top. “Apologize to the victims!” he roars. Meanwhile Ruben Gallego tries the same deflection – “But Trump!” – and gets laughed out because even ABC paid millions after lying about that exact smear. Lyndsey Fifield claps back: “Mine weren’t troubling enough for you?”

Democrats nominated this disaster to beat Susan Collins, ignored EVERY red flag, then dropped him like a hot grenade the second polls tanked. Total HYPOCRISY EXPOSED! These swamp creatures defended predators to own the right, now they’re cannibalizing each other in public. Fetterman’s the ONLY honest one left, and even HE can’t stomach the stench.

MAGA is LAUGHING our way to November landslides. Democrats aren’t just losing – they’re IMPLODING. Keep the popcorn ready, patriots. Trump’s America First machine rolls over this clown show EASY!

LISTEN TO THIS OUTRAGE!

In deep-blue Washington, “daycares” with ZERO kids are vacuuming up taxpayer cash like it’s an all-you-can-steal buffet! One West Seattle ghost operation pocketed OVER $229,000 in nine months while residents swore on camera: “No daycare here. Never has been.” Others snag $20,000 A MONTH with empty rooms and zero children. MILLIONS – probably BILLIONS across programs, straight into fraudster pockets while real parents get screwed!

And the Democrat overlords’ response? “No problem!” They’re too busy attacking the brave journalists who knocked on doors and exposed the scam. Radical AG Nick Brown actually told citizens to call the HATE CRIMES HOTLINE on reporters “harassing” these fake centers. Threatening? Filming? Unsafe? Give me a BREAK! These swamp creatures defend the fraud, smear the investigators, and keep the gravy train rolling.

This is exactly why America voted TRUMP and MAGA in a LANDSLIDe, to END the waste, STOP the theft, and MAKE GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABLE AGAIN! Blue states are collapsing under their own corruption while Trump drains the real swamp in D.C. Taxpayers are FURIOUS and we’re WINNING BIG exposing every penny of this nonsense.

Patriots, demand audits everywhere! No more free rides for ghost operations. Trump’s America First revolution is coming for every dime stolen from you. The fraud stops NOW. We are TAKING IT ALL BACK and it feels TREMENDOUS!