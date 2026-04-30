Maine Gov. Janet Mills suspended her Senate campaign Thursday, citing a lack of financial resources and clearing the path for Graham Platner, a first-time candidate whose Nazi-linked tattoo and inflammatory social media posts have drawn national scrutiny.

“I very simply do not have the one thing that political campaigns unfortunately require today: the financial resources,” Mills said in a statement announcing her exit from the race against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

The 78-year-old governor’s withdrawal marks an embarrassing defeat for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who personally recruited Mills as Democrats’ best chance to flip the seat and obstruct President Donald Trump’s America First agenda. Mills was outraised and outpolled by Platner, an oyster farmer with no political experience who built his campaign on populist rhetoric.

Platner, 41, has faced intense criticism over a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest — a skull-and-crossbones symbol closely associated with Nazi SS units that guarded concentration camps during World War II. The Anti-Defamation League called the tattoo “troubling,” though Platner claimed he got it while drunk in Croatia in 2007.

The Marine veteran has also apologized for deleted Reddit posts in which he called himself a “communist,” referred to all police officers as “bastards,” labeled rural white Americans “racist” and “stupid,” questioned why Black people “don’t tip,” and suggested sexual assault victims should “take some responsibility for themselves” and not get intoxicated.

Despite the controversies, Democratic voters appear willing to overlook Platner’s past. He leads Collins by significant margins in Democratic primary polling and has received endorsements from Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Kirsten Gillibrand pledged to support Platner against Collins, who seeks a sixth term. Collins responded diplomatically to Mills’ exit, saying, “I’m sure this was a difficult decision for Governor Mills.”

Mills notably did not endorse Platner in her withdrawal statement.