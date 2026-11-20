Must Watch:

Elon just made the Democrats’ WORST NIGHTMARE come true...

Click To Watch Video

NYC lawmakers’ lobster boil ban leaves restaurants furious and ready to revolt

New York City’s progressive lawmakers have pushed regulatory overreach to new extremes with a proposed ban on boiling live lobsters and other crustaceans. Council members Oswald Feliz and Harvey Epstein sponsored the bill, claiming the creatures might feel pain.

Initial violations would receive only a warning, but each additional one could bring a one-hundred-dollar fine per animal. Restaurateurs already squeezed by sky-high rents, labor costs, and taxes responded with sharp anger. Longtime operator Angelo Vivolo labeled the plan pure nonsense, while chef Zach Erdem indicated he might scrap a planned Manhattan restaurant over the added burden.

Opponents view the measure as officials caring more about animal sensations than the people struggling to run businesses in a brutally competitive city. Kitchens would still be allowed to serve lobster but only after using other killing methods first, layering on more rules for an industry under heavy pressure.

The proposal shows how some elected officials keep expanding micromanagement of ordinary commerce in the name of sensitivity, even as restaurants fight to stay open.

Trump blindsides big tech with massive tax threat to lock data centers on American soil

President Donald Trump stunned reporters and apparently his own team Friday by declaring that American companies building data centers overseas will face a tremendous tax penalty.

Speaking after his Asia trip, he framed the move as essential national security to stop China from dominating the race for super intelligence. He noted the lasting damage from earlier semiconductor offshoring and insisted the infrastructure must stay domestic.

Trump admitted the policy was so fresh he had not briefed his staff. He also pressed local communities to cut better deals with operators rather than block projects, pointing to places where teachers received large bonuses or residents got direct payments. No exact tax rate was given, but the message was clear: keep the computing power that will decide the future inside the United States or pay dearly.

Appeals court rejects far left congresswoman’s immunity claim after ICE agent scuffle

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals refused to rehear Rep. LaMonica McIver’s request for legislative immunity, leaving her to face criminal charges over a May 2025 confrontation at a Newark detention center.

McIver, joined by other Democrats and Mayor Ras Baraka, made an unannounced visit to Delaney Hall. Court records allege she slammed her forearm into an ICE agent trying to arrest the mayor and struck another officer.

She argued her actions fell under the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause as protected congressional oversight. A prior panel ruled the physical interference had no genuine legislative connection and was not immune. Thursday’s order keeps two counts active while a third returns to a lower court. If convicted she could face up to 17 years.

McIver called the case political persecution; the ruling treats her like any other citizen.

Democrats’ secret data weapon flipped Texas blue and ended 30 years of Republican rule

Democrats pulled off a historic sweep in Texas, seizing the governorship with Gina Hinojosa, the Senate seat with James Talarico, and flipping a legislative chamber for the first time in over three decades. The decisive edge was advanced analytics from David Shor’s Blue Rose Research, which used rigorous message testing to micro-target Hispanic voters, young non-college men, and other blocs with tailored, aggressive pitches invisible to the wider public.

Abbott’s campaign, under longtime strategist David Carney, treated the race as business as usual and never mounted a serious counter on the Hispanic front or against Talarico’s momentum. Data from Lenny Bronner shows persuasion drove nearly half the net Democratic gains in Texas, far higher than the national average, with 81 percent of the shift in Hidalgo County coming from vote switching and swings of 67 to 73 points among young men.

Republicans got outmaneuvered by superior data operations while Democrats turned Trump’s 2024 gains into a one-cycle mirage. The map just got redrawn by whoever owns the better algorithm.

Cyber crisis shuts down USDA farmer payment systems for days with no clear recovery timeline

A cybersecurity incident has crippled critical U.S. Department of Agriculture systems for several days, cutting off farmers from payment processing, crop insurance tools, and aid for harvest losses.

The department’s cybersecurity operations center identified the problem and directed a full reset of all database passwords and applications, which immediately produced broad outages. Employees reported ongoing intermittent failures, virtual private network difficulties, and blocked access to the portals they use to check loans and assistance status.

Leadership offered minimal updates, leaving staff uncertain about the attacker’s identity or whether any information was taken. The timing is especially damaging for producers who depend on these federal safety nets after weather-driven setbacks. Restoration efforts continue, yet the lack of transparency and prolonged downtime expose serious weaknesses in systems that move large sums of agricultural support. Farmers and agency personnel remain in limbo while officials work to bring the tools back online and determine the full scope of the breach.