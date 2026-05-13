Big Beautiful News!

Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, mocks a failing Socialist Dictator better than our great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio! When Marco strutted onto Air Force One this morning wearing the exact same Nike sweatsuit that the now-captured, totally humiliated, Nicolás Maduro was wearing when we so easily, and beautifully, snatched him up — it was one of the greatest moments in American diplomatic history. Maybe ever!

Maduro — a Crooked, third-rate Narco-Terrorist who stole his election in one of the most rigged, most fraudulent votes the World has ever seen — thought he was untouchable. He was WRONG! We got him so fast, so efficiently, so professionally, that even his closest Criminal associates couldn’t believe what happened. Blindfolded. Headphones on. Aboard a United States Naval Warship. Not exactly the ending this incompetent Socialist Loser had in mind when he was busy sending Drugs and Thugs across our Southern Border to kill innocent Americans!

And then along comes Marco — confident, brilliant, and wearing the same outfit — reminding the entire World that in America, Winners wear Nike, and Losers get arrested in it! Full circle, indeed! Marco says “If you don’t know, now you know!” That’s called STRENGTH — something the Radical Left understands absolutely nothing about!

The White House had to put out a video about it Rubio’s fashion choices, that the Democrats will cry about because they have no sense of humor and don’t understand how to meme:

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Speaking of the Radical Left — these people are actually PROTESTING the capture of a Maduro! Can you believe it? They are defending a Crazed Dictator who poisoned our streets with Fentanyl, flooded our Country with dangerous criminals, and laughed at America for years. Losers support Losers — it has always been that way, and it always will be!

Marco Rubio is doing such an unbelievably fantastic job — handling Venezuela, standing firm against the Evil Regime in Iran, and potentially, maybe very soon, helping free the beautiful people of Cuba from the iron clutches of Communist oppression — that frankly, he deserves a BIG RAISE! One of the greatest Secretaries of State this Country has ever produced, and the Fake News Media gives him almost zero credit. Disgraceful!

But the American People know. The World knows. We said what we were going to do — and we did it.

AMERICA IS BACK!

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