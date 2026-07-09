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Talk about swamp creature priorities! Mitch McConnell is wasting away in a D.C. hospital with some mystery illness and where’s his wife Elaine Chao? Jetting off to COMMUNIST CHINA to cozy up to the CCP elite!

Just days after Mitch hits the hospital, Chao is photographed meeting Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and other Communist Party elites, pushing “stable U.S.-China relations” like the family shipping business that got rich off Beijing doesn’t scream CONFLICT.

Peter Schweizer is right – this is textbook ELITE CAPTURE. While her husband of 33 years lies in a bed, she’s shaking hands with United Front operatives and military-linked universities. No rush to get back to his bedside. Priorities!

This is the Republican establishment elite exposed. Foreign ties, endless grift, abandoning their own. President Trump warned us about these globalists for years.

The contrast couldn’t be clearer: MAGA fighters put AMERICA FIRST and stand by their people. The old guard sells out while Mitch fades.

McConnell’s era is OVER. America is winning under Trump and real conservatives won’t tolerate CCP-connected spouses running the show anymore. Pathetic!

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani just got caught red-handed trying to WIPE OUT history, and the backlash is GLORIOUS!

His administration dropped an “Immigrant Enclaves” map celebrating Little Palestine, Little Pakistan, and Little Yemen – but somehow “forgot” Little Italy, the sacred ground where Italian immigrants arrived with NOTHING, worked like hell, built shops, churches, and families, and literally MADE New York City what it is today.

The Italian American Civil Rights League is NOT having it. They called it straight-up CULTURAL ERASURE and demanded Mamdani fix the map, apologize, and stop pretending Italian Americans don’t exist. “Our culture is good enough for your photo ops and tourism dollars,” they fired back, “but when it’s time to recognize us, you erase us!”

Of course this socialist clown has a history remember him flipping off the Christopher Columbus statue and screaming “take it down”? Classic leftist playbook: celebrate every trendy third-world enclave while scrubbing the hardworking Europeans who actually built the damn city.

Mamdani’s City Hall calls it a “terrible mistake.” Sure it is. Just like every other time these radicals try to rewrite America to fit their anti-Western fever dream.

Italian Americans BUILT this country. MAGA is exposing these culture-erasing losers daily because real Americans refuse to let history get scrubbed. Fix it, Zohran or keep proving why America First is the only way forward!

President Donald J. Trump just SLAMMED the Democrats and their phony “believe women” scam into oblivion! It’s BEAUTIFUL to watch.

These total LOSERS spent ages defending creepy Graham Platner only for him to get hit with fresh rape accusations. Suddenly they believe her! But when conservative warrior Lyndsey Fifield detailed Platner’s violent and vile behavior TOTAL SILENCE from the left. HYPOCRITES!

Trump nailed it perfectly: “When a Republican woman came out, nobody believed them. When this woman came out, everybody believed her.” EXACTLY! The fake news and Dem elites only weaponize accusations against conservatives. Against their own? They cover up until they can’t.

Now Platner’s campaign is SUSPENDED, Maine Democrats are desperately scrambling to replace him with a rigged convention of 600 insiders, and Susan Collins is cruising to another victory.

The Democrat Party FLUSHED $16 MILLION straight down the toilet and it’s the most HILARIOUS self-own we’ve seen in weeks!

They poured millions into propping up Graham Platner – their handpicked Senate candidate in Maine who proudly rocked a NAZI SS Death’s Head tattoo for EIGHTEEN YEARS. EIGHTEEN!

This total disaster won their primary before the skeletons came tumbling out: sexual assault claims from multiple women, including a Democrat accuser that finally made them panic. Platner suspended his campaign yesterday, denying everything while blaming the media.

Too late, losers! The money is GONE. The candidate is TOXIC. The party is HUMILIATED. Now they’re holding some insider convention to pick a replacement while Susan Collins laughs all the way to reelection.

This is peak Democrat incompetence. They can’t even run a basic campaign without nominating tattooed extremists and sexual predators.

Sixteen million dollars TORCHED for NOTHING. That’s your donation dollars at work, libs! America is REJECTING your garbage. The red wave isn’t coming – it’s ALREADY HERE and it’s destroying you!