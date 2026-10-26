New poll says Swing Voters think socialism sucks

Folks, the swing voters just sent a clear message and the DSA is on the wrong side of it. A new Americans for Prosperity poll of roughly nine to ten thousand people across eight states shows fifty-six percent now hold an unfavorable view of the DSA, up from fifty percent in September. Nearly sixty percent say the Democratic Party is controlled by the far left, also up from fifty percent.

Eighty-two percent favor personal freedom and free markets over government control. Cost of living is the top concern. Voters are uneasy about the agendas hiding behind free-benefits promises. Katelyn Bledsoe of the group said swing voters are souring on socialism and fast. In August Republicans held the edge on cost-of-living trust. By October Democrats led that measure, yet the broader numbers still show the left’s brand getting heavier and some of them still haven’t noticed yet.

The DSA experiment is not landing with the people who actually decide elections. The middle rejects the radical.

Omar just platformed the guy who said America deserved 9/11

Ilhan Omar is jumping on stage with Hasan Piker. The far-left streamer is at a sold-out Minneapolis event Monday night hosted by DSA state Senator Omar Fateh, eight days before the midterms. Omar’s campaign says early voting among people under forty is down so they need the big tent to mobilize young voters.

Meanwhile fellow Democrats are sounding the alarm. Representative Angie Craig called Piker’s rhetoric polarizing and dangerous and embracing him a mistake. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s campaign labeled a number of his statements reckless and unacceptable. Piker once said America deserved 9/11 and later “apologized.” He said he would vote for Hamas over Israel every single time. He called Orthodox Jews inbred and warned that American Jewish support for Israel could lead someone to take action against them.

The left is eating its own while the streamer gets the platform. This is the big tent they keep selling. Don’t fall for it.

Brazil’s first order is to silence the conservatives

The ink is barely dry on the dubious Brazil runoff and Lula is already reaching for the censor button. He pulled off 51.8 percent to Flavio Bolsonaro’s 48.2 percent. Bolsonaro is refusing to concede and seeking to annul the result. Lula’s first comments after the win included the line that they are going to have to regulate the social media companies.

He framed the platforms as outside interference that tried to manipulate the election. The left spent the campaign accusing Meta of algorithmic tricks while flooding the digital space themselves. Now the winner’s immediate priority is more control over what conservatives can say online. This is the playbook.



“Win” the close one, call the other side denialism and lies, then regulate the opposition into silence, remind you of anyone?

Mamdani’s socialist experiment just erased thirty thousand jobs

The numbers just dropped and they are UGLY. New York City’s private sector shed roughly thirty thousand jobs in two months under Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist experiment. Leisure and hospitality lost seventy-seven hundred positions in September alone and seventeen thousand over the year. Finance shrank by nearly six thousand. Overall the private sector is down about thirty-two thousand from a year earlier.

City Comptroller Mark Levine said employment “has hit a wall” and the figures are “concerning” across the board. Business owners told the New York Post the American dream is kind of dying. Produce and eggs doubled. Con Ed bills jumped from around eight thousand to over fourteen thousand a month. Health insurance rose thirty-eight percent. Permitting delays went from about four weeks to ten-to-fifteen.

You cannot vilify the people who build companies and then act surprised when they head to Miami, Dallas, or Nashville. Tax the rich, expand the sanctuary, pile on the costs, and the jobs vanish. This is what the socialist experiment delivers.