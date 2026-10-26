The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Brandy's avatar
Brandy
19h

The American dream is dying because people keep voting for socialist platforms. Change your vote, change the world. Do we need civil unrest to get this settled, or are government officials going to secure elections, keep out foreigners, and stop stealing from tax payers?

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Roscoe Hill's avatar
Roscoe Hill
20h

No doubt about. Vote Red to save the country.

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