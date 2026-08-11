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Michigan Democrats just nominated a TOTAL radical LOSER and his deleted videos are BRUTAL!

Abdul El-Sayed listed four reasons “why fireworks SUCK” on the Fourth of July. Air quality. Chemicals. PTSD for veterans. Risks to kids and pets. Then this leftist begged patriotic Americans to PLEASE find another way to celebrate Independence Day. Unbelievable!

In other scrubbed clips he floated REPLACING the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms with a constitutional right to healthcare. The southern border? Not even among Americans’ top five concerns according to this genius.

It gets worse. El-Sayed promoted a radical book over and over on his podcast claiming the U.S. government “kills untold millions” while calling the violence of leftist rebellion “infinitesimal by comparison.” The same book defends property destruction during the George Floyd riots and pushes defunding the police. He has soft-pedaled people who said America had 9/11 coming.

This is the new Democrat Party. Tom Cotton nailed him as a true radical who wants to abolish ICE and empty prisons. Mike Rogers is going to CRUSH this America-hating extremist in November. AOC calls him the “politics of the future.” Disgraceful!

Patriots love fireworks, guns, and secure borders. Radicals like El-Sayed haven’t got a clue

The Radical Left’s money machine just got CRUSHED.

Arc of Justice, the “charity” founded by Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin, has been ordered SHUT DOWN. They failed to file taxes for three years and can’t account for more than $51 MILLION in assets. Fifty-one million dollars! Gone. Mystery. What a complete JOKE!

This outfit funneled cash to Code Pink, the America-hating agitators who disrupt Congress, scream about Israel, cozy up to Hamas, defend Maduro, and whitewash China’s Uyghur genocide. It’s tied to Neville Roy Singham, a Maoist tech mogul living in Shanghai, currently under DOJ criminal probe for using U.S. nonprofits to fund Chinese interests and lying on tax forms. Even California’s far-left Attorney General had to pull the plug.

The Radical Left lectures everyone about justice while they lose tens of millions and take China-linked money. These LOSERS keep getting exposed.

You can’t invent this level of hypocrisy.

New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani spent years screaming #DefundTheNYPD and calling the police a “major threat to public safety.” Now his wife wants those same cops to babysit her in WAR ZONES.

Rama Duwaji requested a taxpayer-funded NYPD security detail for her personal trip to Syria and Lebanon that are level four danger zones. City Hall claimed the NYPD “strongly recommended” it. The NYPD immediately DENIED it. They do not send officers on personal trips to places like that. Embarrassing!

Former Assemblyman Dov Hikind nailed it: officers would be viewed as the bad guys while she gets a hero’s welcome from Hezbollah and Hamas. This same wife has praised the October 7 attacks and dismissed reports of mass rape as a “hoax.”

Classic Radical Left. Defund the police until you need them to protect you from your own preferred terrorists.

Another beautiful LOSS for New York’s socialist mayor!

A judge just slapped a temporary restraining order on Zohran Mamdani’s pied-à-terre tax — his scheme to soak second-home owners. The tax hits houses over $5 million and condos over $1 million that aren’t primary residences. City Hall released a list of nearly a million properties and sent notices to 17,000 people. Homeowners sued, and the judge ordered the list taken down and blocked enforcement.

Mamdani sold it as making “the richest of the rich” pay their “fair share.” Classic class warfare. Now the courts are stopping his rollout cold. The city plans to appeal, of course.

This is what happens when radical socialists try to punish success and expand government. Homeowners fought back and WON this round. The Radical Left keeps overreaching and LOSING. America First energy is everywhere — even in blue cities. Keep winning!