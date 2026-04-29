New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used a press conference about a solemn 9/11 memorial ceremony to inject anti-colonial politics, saying Wednesday he would encourage King Charles III to return a controversial 105.6-carat diamond to India just hours before greeting the British monarch.

“If I was to speak to the king separately from that, I would probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-Noor diamond,” the Democratic Socialist mayor told reporters, after initially claiming his focus was on honoring those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The Koh-i-Noor diamond, part of Britain’s Crown Jewels, was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 as a condition of the Treaty of Lahore, which ended the first Anglo-Sikh War. The British forced 10-year-old Maharaja Duleep Singh to surrender the gem after annexing Punjab.

The diamond is now displayed in the Tower of London. India, Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan have all claimed ownership.

Republican strategist O’Brien Murray blasted Mamdani’s politically charged comments as inappropriate grandstanding.

“Terrible idea, terrible idea,” Murray told CBS News New York. “As the mayor of New York, he was speaking to the king through the media. Stay out of foreign policy unless it helps all New Yorkers with your current problems.”

Royal contributor Dr. Amanda Foreman noted that Charles lacks authority to return the diamond regardless.

“The king has no more power to return the diamond than he has to return Buckingham Palace to the people,” Foreman said, explaining the jewel belongs to the nation.

Critics noted the timing appeared designed to pander to Mamdani’s progressive base while inserting divisive politics into what should have been a dignified commemoration.

Charles and Queen Camilla visited the 9/11 Memorial later Wednesday as part of a state visit. Mamdani and Charles were photographed shaking hands at the wreath-laying ceremony, both smiling despite the earlier controversy.