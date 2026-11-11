The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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JulieL's avatar
JulieL
1d

Instead of letting them vote, why don’t we send them all to a communist country for a year or so and then bring them back and see how they feel? A little experience before they vote would be helpful.

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JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR's avatar
JACQUELINE "JAKKI" TAYLOR
1d

Disgusting one in five college students should be bounced from the institution and not be allowed to reapply

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