One in five college students cheered 9/11 and socialism is their next fantasy

A Buckley Institute survey of 803 American undergraduates exposes the rot on campus. Twenty-two percent agreed America deserved the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, with only 72 percent rejecting the idea and 6 percent unsure. On economics, 42 percent preferred living under socialism over capitalism’s 28 percent, the widest gap in five years of the question.

Nearly half, 47 percent, claimed imperfect socialist states like Cuba and the Soviet Union offered a better model than the United States. Support for Palestine as a preferred U.S. ally hit 38 percent against Israel’s 25 percent, a sharp decline for the Jewish state. These students, none of whom lived through 2001, show open hostility to American history and free markets. The numbers are not fringe; they are a plurality on key questions. Higher education is manufacturing enemies of the country that funds it.

Klobuchar drops the mask, vows assault-weapon ban as top priority

Minnesota Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar has wasted no time declaring war on firearms, telling reporters the state’s assault-weapon bill “is going to get passed” and ranking it among her top priorities. The measure, SF 4067, already cleared the Senate 34-33 and would bar federally licensed dealers from selling AR-15-style rifles and magazines holding more than 17 rounds. Klobuchar, long marketed as a moderate, now frames the package as common-sense safety even while conceding adjustments may follow.

Instant blowback arrived from the NRA and Second Amendment advocates who accuse her of targeting law-abiding owners under the guise of public safety. The push arrives despite repeated Supreme Court victories for gun rights, including Bruen, and signals a broader Democratic intent to test those rulings in statehouses and the new Congress. Minnesota’s legal gun owners are already organizing; the fight will not stay local. Klobuchar’s excitement is unmistakable. The constitutional collision is now inevitable.

Iran’s death threats prove Bessent’s economic stranglehold is crushing them

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his family have been forced into military housing after Iranian threats against him advanced past the point of mere plotting. The New York Times first reported the move, with a senior official confirming the threats escalated because of Bessent’s role leading the economic assault on Tehran. That campaign, Operation Economic Outcast, has slammed Iran with sanctions, a naval blockade on oil, and isolation from dollar finance.

Officials say the relocation itself proves the strategy is working, Tehran is targeting the man designing their financial destruction. Bessent remains undeterred, committed to driving Iran’s economy into contraction exceeding 25 percent and forcing them to abandon nuclear ambitions and proxy funding. While other officials like Rubio have also shifted to secure housing amid broader Iranian assassination plots, this marks a direct hit on the economic front.

Moscow’s man in DC dies suddenly as Ukraine talks open

Alexander Darchiev, Russia’s ambassador to the United States, died suddenly at 66 on November 11, the Foreign Ministry announced with profound sorrow. Installed only in March 2025 after years running the North America Department and a 2014-2021 posting as ambassador to Canada, Darchiev was praised by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev as a professional of “exceptional honesty” and a “tireless advocate for peace.” No cause of death has been released.

The timing is stark: his death coincides with the opening of trilateral Russia-Ukraine talks that had shown early signs of progress. Moscow loses its most experienced American-affairs hand in Washington at the precise moment diplomacy appears to be moving. Whether the vacancy slows those talks or simply removes a known quantity from the table remains unaddressed by either capital. The Ministry called him an outstanding diplomat and brilliant expert on American affairs whose memory will remain in their hearts. Further details on the circumstances are still pending.

Chaos erupts as milk-throwing protesters assault Biden after Hunter’s dubious Dublin award

Former President Joe Biden faced raw fury in Dublin when pro-Palestinian demonstrators mobbed him and Jill outside Trinity College after Hunter Biden collected a gold medal for “Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse” from the College Historical Society.

As the family left the ceremony, agitators hurled objects including milk while screaming “Genocide Joe,” “Shame on you,” and “blood on your hands,” forcing Gardaí to deploy public-order units and pepper spray. Two suspects were arrested.

The Hist, founded in 1770, has previously honored figures like Desmond Tutu; awarding the same distinction to Hunter (whose laptop scandals and prior federal convictions remain fresh) triggered immediate backlash. Biden’s long record of backing Israel after the October 7 Hamas massacre, even while later pressuring Jerusalem on Gaza tactics, made him the night’s target. The confrontation confirmed that the former president’s foreign-policy choices continue to ignite street-level rage far beyond American borders, and that elite honors for his family do nothing to blunt the anger.

Twice-deported Honduran tries to storm United cockpit, claimed he had a bomb

Rony Alexander Gomez-Alberto, a Honduran national deported from the United States in 2011 after illegal entry near El Indio, Texas, and again in 2014 near Columbus, New Mexico, boarded United Airlines Flight 2174 from Newark to New Orleans and allegedly attempted to force his way into the cockpit while claiming he carried a bomb. The Boeing 737 MAX 9 landed safely; law enforcement met the aircraft and arrested him.

Jefferson Parish authorities charged him with communicating false information of planned arson and terrorizing; DHS listed bomb threat, terroristic threat, and disorderly conduct. ICE immediately lodged a detainer. Border Patrol had already caught him a third time near San Ysidro in 2019; an immigration judge later ordered his release pending removal.

The episode is the latest proof that repeated deportations and catch-and-release practices leave American passengers exposed to individuals who should never have been on U.S. soil, let alone in a sealed cabin at 30,000 feet.