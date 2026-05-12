When President Donald Trump lands in Beijing this week for his state visit with Xi Jinping, he’ll bring something his predecessors never could: the respect born from strength. Unlike the weak, accommodating approaches of Barack Obama and Joe Biden—leaders Xi walked all over for years—Trump enters these negotiations as a formidable equal who Xi knows is neither a sucker nor a pushover.

This is Trump’s element. High-stakes negotiations with adversarial powers don’t intimidate him—they energize him. While Obama apologized and Biden mumbled through note cards, Trump thrives in tense diplomatic confrontations. He won’t shy away from arguing forcefully on America’s behalf, and Xi knows it. That’s why this summit matters.

The agenda is packed with critical issues where America needs wins. On trade, Trump will push for reciprocity and fairness to restore American economic independence, building on the October 2025 agreement that already lowered tariffs and resumed Chinese soybean purchases. On rare earth minerals—where China choked off global supply chains—Trump will demand access for American manufacturers and semiconductor producers who’ve been held hostage by Beijing’s export bans. On the Strait of Hormuz blockade driving gas prices through the roof, Trump will pressure Xi to cooperate in reopening the strait, benefiting both economies.

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Taiwan remains the tripwire, but Trump understands how to navigate it. He’ll maintain America’s commitment to Taiwan’s security without needlessly provoking Beijing, threading a diplomatic needle that requires the kind of strategic thinking his predecessors lacked.

But there’s something fundamentally different about Trump this time: He’s now a wartime president who didn’t flinch before raining hellfire on Iran. When Ayatollah Khamenei threatened American interests, Trump eliminated him with precision strikes that demonstrated American resolve. Xi must acknowledge Trump in this new light—as a serious and dangerous wartime leader unafraid of taking decisive military action when provoked.

This matters enormously in negotiations with China. Xi has never fought a war. He’s inexperienced in actual combat leadership. Trump has now proven he’ll use America’s military might without hesitation when national interests demand it. That reality serves as powerful leverage not just with China, but with every adversary watching these talks.

China respects strength. For years, they exploited American weakness under leaders who prioritized engagement over results. They stole intellectual property, manipulated currency, threatened Taiwan, and built military bases in international waters—all while Obama and Biden offered diplomatic pleasantries and empty warnings.

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Trump changed that calculus. He imposed tariffs when China cheated. He challenged their expansion. He rebuilt American manufacturing. And now, having demonstrated military resolve in Iran, he negotiates from a position of undeniable strength.

This summit will test the “great relationship” Trump claims to have with Xi. But unlike his predecessors’ relationships—built on Chinese exploitation of American naivety—Trump’s relationship is built on mutual respect between serious leaders who understand power. Only Trump can deliver the deals America needs because only Trump commands the respect necessary to demand them.