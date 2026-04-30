The American Mandate

The American Mandate

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Ron's avatar
Ron
4h

If you haven't already, read Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. It describes perfectly what NY Cal Wash etc... are doing to their states.

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Mike W's avatar
Mike W
4hEdited

With all of the wealthy, the corporations with their jobs, and the people who have simply just had enough leaving the Real Estate market is going to be saturated. That means for those who remain their home values will plummett and their taxes will go up exponentially to cover the lost revenues of all of those who have left. It is going to be extremely hard for them to maintain social assistance programs so crime rates will go thru the roof - which will only lead to more departures. They are spiraling down the bowl and don't even realize it.....Yet.

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