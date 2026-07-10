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The UK just lost a true conservative warrior, and the circumstances scream something sinister.

Legendary Brexiteer Ann Widdecombe, 78-year-old Thatcher-era fighter, Reform UK powerhouse, and unapologetic defender of faith, family, and sovereignty, was found dead at her Dartmoor home covered in blood from a serious head wound. Police launched a FULL MURDER INVESTIGATION immediately and already arrested a 26-year-old white British male suspect. Justice is moving FAST.

This is devastating for real conservatives everywhere. Widdecombe co-founded Women and Families for Defence against the nuclear-hating left, served as a Tory minister, backed Brexit HARD with Nigel Farage, and never backed down on life, borders, or traditional values. She made the globalists squirm. Her death hits like a gut punch after years of fighting the same swamp we drain here in America.

Prayers for her family and swift justice. The Starmer socialists have turned Britain into a crime-ridden mess – this better not be another radical attack on a patriot. Brexiteers built momentum against the EU elite. We honor her legacy by fighting harder. MAGA stands shoulder to shoulder with every freedom-loving fighter worldwide. Rest in peace, Ann your fight continues through us. We are WINNING because warriors like you showed the way!

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio just stepped up like an absolute BOSS and fixed another Tim Walz disaster!

Minnesota’s radical governor and his pardon board let a convicted CHILD SEX OFFENDER walk free Tou Lue Vang, the Laotian national who repeatedly abused a 10-year-old girl starting twenty years ago and called it “a minor thing.” Walz tried shielding this monster from deportation.

Rubio wasn’t having it. He revoked the creep’s legal status, ICE swooped in, and Vang is GONE – deported back where he belongs. Rubio nailed it: “Americans must never be forced by their elected leaders to live alongside foreign sex criminals who have no right to be here in the first place.” EXACTLY!

While Walz and the Democrats play soft-on-crime games with predators, the Trump administration puts American families FIRST. This is America First in action – no mercy for monsters, no second chances for foreign threats. Walz belongs nowhere near power. Rubio just proved again why MAGA delivers RESULTS and keeps our kids safe. The swamp is getting drained, predators are getting booted, and we are WINNING big league. Patriots, keep watching these clowns expose themselves!

TREMENDOUS WIN for law enforcement and American families!

Homeland Security Investigations just rescued EIGHT missing children from sex trafficking hell during the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. They arrested 14 alleged predators, identified nine victims, and seized over $435,000 in counterfeit merch while working around the clock at venues and the Fan Festival.

These kids – mostly teenagers and runaways from the local area – were pulled off the streets and out of the hands of monsters who prey on chaos at big events. HSI agents planned for months, worked 12-to-16-hour days, and stayed laser-focused on saving lives. “We find them every day,” one agent said. “Keep an eye on your kids.”

This is what real border security and America First priorities look like under President Trump. No more open borders letting evil networks flourish. While Democrats coddle criminals and ignore victims, our teams are CRUSHING trafficking rings and protecting the innocent. Every child saved is proof the swamp is draining and decency is returning.

Report suspicious activity, stay vigilant, and celebrate these heroes. The Trump administration is delivering RESULTS that matter. We are WINNING for the most vulnerable – and the predators are running scared!

Former California Dem congresswoman Katie Porter just got exposed as the ultimate RAGING KAREN, and her epic Yelp meltdowns are exactly what you’d expect from this unhinged leftist!

This entitled hack left novel-length rants about a massage parlor treating employees badly, pizza delivery delays that left her “20 angry hungry kids” waiting, and a taxi company that nearly made her miss a flight with three preschoolers in tow.

One business called her out for slander and she fired back like the lawyer bully she is – “Yes, in fact, I am!” Classic Democrat: screams at working people over minor inconveniences while pushing policies that destroy businesses and families. Other California Dems left polite five-star reviews. Porter? Total meltdown mode, on brand with her leaked screaming fits at staffers and reporters.

This is the out-of-touch elite in action, entitled, explosive, and useless to real Americans. Voters already rejected her brand of rage. While she tantrums over bad service, President Trump and MAGA fight for the workers she looks down on. Hypocritical Karens like Porter belong in the dustbin of history.

Beautiful exposure, folks. The left’s mask keeps slipping. We are WINNING because normal Americans see through these phonies every single day!