Promises Made, Promises Kept, Vance just cut Microsoft off the green-card line

Folks, JD Vance just told Microsoft the free ride is OVER.

Thursday the Trump administration barred eight companies from sponsoring H-1B workers for green cards through the PERM labor program. Microsoft. Adobe. And six IT outsourcing firms: Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and Capgemini. No new permanent labor certifications. Pending ones do not move.

Vance leads the anti-fraud task force, and he did not whisper. “Our message to Microsoft is: You’re a great American company, but you’ve got to hire great American workers.” Then the hammer. For every worker Microsoft laid off, he said, they replaced that worker with one-and-a-half foreign indentured servants. Last year, on his count, Microsoft cut 6,000 American workers and still took about 6,300 H-1B visas and almost 3,000 green cards. No company, he said, has abused this system more.

Microsoft answered with a spreadsheet. About 6,000 H-1B applications last fiscal year, and 80 percent, they say, were extensions for people already inside. The other companies did not immediately answer.

You lost the job. They filed the paperwork. That is the scandal. Hire Americans or lose the shortcut.

AMERICA FIRST.

Trump just put The Medal on “The Rocket”

Folks, San Antonio thought it was a midterm rally. Then President Trump called Roger Clemens up and dropped the highest civilian honor in the country on him.

Wednesday night. “We’re giving him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.” Maybe the greatest pitcher of all time. Clemens found out when he introduced the President. That is how Trump does a surprise. No leak. No committee. The medal, out loud, in front of the crowd.

The Rocket stood there stunned. “Well, I’m stunned, number one.” Twenty-four years, y’all. “This supersedes anything that, obviously, I’ve done in my playing career. And to get it from this man, this president, there wouldn’t be another president I’d want to get it from.”

“The Rocket’s” card is ridiculous. Three hundred fifty-four wins, ninth all time. Thirteen years in Boston, six in the Bronx, two in Toronto, two in Houston. 1986 American League MVP. Pitching Triple Crown in 1997 and again in 1998.

Cooperstown can keep its waiting room. The President just put the medal on the arm and called it what it is. You do not workshop a legend. You AWARD him.

WINNING.

Marlon Humphrey never voted but then he met Trump!

Folks, a four-time Pro Bowl corner just met the President and decided the next election gets his name.

Marlon Humphrey plays cornerback for the Baltimore Ravens. Tuesday he was one of four Ravens at Sparrows Point near Baltimore while the team got ready for Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons. Reporters wanted the vibe. He gave them the receipt.

“I don’t think I’ve ever voted,” Humphrey said. He tried last time. The absentee ballot never came in. “So, I don’t really have any political beliefs. But I do plan on voting the next time around.”

Read that again. NEVER voted. Ballot never arrived. No party speech. No consultant. One afternoon with Trump and the man who locks down receivers just locked in a polling place.

The league spent years treating a Trump photo like a career crime. Humphrey looked at the man and booked a ballot. The left will call it a distraction. He already answered. He does not do politics. He does plan to VOTE.

You waiting on permission? He is not. The next election just picked up a corner who can cover.

AMERICA IS BACK.