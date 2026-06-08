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Rosie O’Donnell returns to America AGAIN after “fleeing” Trump

Rosie O’Donnell, that bloated leftist has-been, SWORE she’d NEVER come back to America after Trump won BIG in 2024. She packed up her family and fled to Ireland like the coward she is, crying about how “scary” our country had become under the man who’s making America GREAT AGAIN.

Well guess what, losers? NEVER isn’t what it used to be for these Democrat snowflakes. Rosie’s back AGAIN – for the THIRD time this year! First in January to “see if it was safe,” then April for two weeks, and now she’s announcing on TikTok she’s staying in New York all summer while bashing Trump from the Tony Awards red carpet.

Her therapist told her to ignore Trump for TWO DAYS. She lasted TWO HOURS. That’s how bad this woman is OWNED by the greatest leader in modern history. Trump lives rent-free in that empty head 24/7.

Meanwhile, we’re WINNING SO BIG under President Trump that Rosie keeps crawling back! Because deep down she knows Trump’s AMERICA is the best place on Earth. Hey Rosie, stay gone next time, fatty. Nobody misses you.

Ro Khanna digs an even deeper hole for Nazi Tattoo Democrat

Ro Khanna just stepped in it BIG TIME trying to defend their Senate candidate in Maine, Graham Platner.

This guy has allegations of abuse, controlling behavior, even a Nazi tattoo, and post-marriage sexting a dozen women. But Khanna’s out there saying “believe the accusers” and “believe Platner” in the same breath. Then he drops this gem: everyone in Maine KNEW this guy was “broken” from Iraq tours and had these problems.

Talk about digging the hole DEEPER. So the whole state knew this dude was a walking scandal and Democrats still pushed him anyway? HYPOCRITES. Where’s the “believe all women” crowd now?

Platner is such damaged goods that even the NRSC is holding back oppo research so devastating he’ll have to leave the STATE. Khanna just handed Republicans the perfect ammo.

This is what happens when your party is desperate and has ZERO standards. MAGA is cleaning house in the midterms while Democrats nominate disasters. Beautiful.

The American people have one clear message for Joe and Jill Biden: GO AWAY.

Joe sits at a dismal -19 net favorable, even worse with independents at -28. He’s the most unpopular ex-Dem president by a mile. Jill isn’t much better as the least popular first lady in recent memory.

Jill’s book tour is backfiring SPECTACULARLY, reminding everyone why they voted for Trump in the first place. Former Biden aides are turning on them left and right. And Joe can’t help himself, teasing his own book drop right in the middle of her interviews like the cringey mess he is.

Democrats are PANICKING because these two are massive anchors dragging down the entire party ahead of the midterms. CNN’s own data guy said it straight: Americans want the Bidens to just disappear.

This is what winning looks like. Trump is delivering RESULTS and the old regime is fading into irrelevance. The Bidens are a gift that keeps on giving for America First. Keep reminding the voters, folks. We’re not going back.

Trump calls out rigged California election

Spencer Pratt had a BIG lead in the LA mayoral race and suddenly mail-in ballots are “miraculously” pushing him back. Sound familiar, folks?

Trump slammed it on Truth Social: “Not possible for Spencer Pratt to have lost the L.A. runoffs after the big lead he had. 3rd World Nation. Rigged Elections!” He’s calling out the whole system trying to cheat great Republican candidates like Pratt and Steve Hilton.

California Democrats are pulling every dirty trick in the book to protect their failing socialist machine. But Trump is watching CLOSELY and so is America. The DOJ even sent observers because of the obvious shenanigans.

Spencer Pratt isn’t backing down and neither are we. This is exactly why we need to DRAIN THE SWAMP everywhere, including deep blue strongholds. California is ready for change but the establishment is fighting dirty.