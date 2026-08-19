The American Mandate

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LT Robert Powell's avatar
LT Robert Powell
11h

As an 82 year old analsyt, I follow your goood works. That said, a bit of atherly advice. Please stop using the word progressive when a socialist clearly is not and there are no living liberals either, they in fact are illiberal. These are manipulative language tools. This is not on you, as the Socialist ideology has to cover. Many might not grasp this, but the word regressive would instantly catch and expose, and then the Socialist use of conservative as divisive (keep) in stead of wealth distribution. The placement of the word constitutional in front of conservative (that is what they are) negates the attempt at smearing. There are no liberal Arts colleges either. Be well Maga Max.

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Carolyn Dennis's avatar
Carolyn Dennis
12h

Great job Scott

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