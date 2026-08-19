Must Watch: She is Mamdani’s WORST NIGHTMARE...

MAGA New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino RIPS INTO socialist clown Mamdani in front of the entire city council: "You're a coward!"

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent just DESTROYED washed-up socialist Robert Reich in SPECTACULAR fashion!

This short progressive professor with ZERO formal economic training decided to poke the bear. He screamed that America is still stuck in a “K-shaped” economy under President Trump and that average Americans are suffering. WRONG!

Bessent came back HARD. Wages are growing FASTER for low-income workers. Bank of America data shows lower- and middle-income spending is CONVERGING with the top. The K-shaped economy is OVER!

Reich buried the good news under nearly 2,000 words of pure nonsense and called Bessent’s analysis “full of shite.” What a LOSER. Bessent reminded everyone that the professor has a documented history of inventing dialogue and fabricating stories so bad he had to rewrite his own memoir. “Burger King appears not to be the only one who peddles Whoppers.” CLASSIC!

Bessent finished him cold: “As I do not like punching down, this will be the last response to his four-decade pattern of packaging falsehoods as fact.”

Florida just produced another socialist LOSER and her platform is pure MADNESS!

DSA darling Angie Nixon somehow won her primary and is now running for Senate on ABOLISHING ICE and granting SWIFT amnesty to illegals. She wants to rebuild immigration enforcement “from scratch” with “civilian oversight” because ICE uses “terror tactics.” Can you believe it?

On top of that she demands Medicare for All free at the point of service, free childcare, national rent freezes, universal jobs, demilitarize the police, cancel student debt, and surge aid to Gaza, all paid for by taxing “billionaires.” Classic Radical Left fantasy that DESTROYS every country that tries it.

She’s running against solid Republican Ashley Moody. Florida voters are going to CRUSH this nonsense. We already lived through open borders. It was a DISASTER.

Socialists like Nixon support LOSERS. America supports strength, borders, and common sense. This one is going down HARD.

The Fake News has gone COMPLETELY PSYCHO over Natalie Harp!

After smarmy Senator Jon Ossoff made a creepy smear implying something inappropriate with President Trump’s loyal executive assistant, CNN pounced. They even dragged out her estranged brother to claim she has an “unhealthy obsession” because she once jumped in the trunk of a motorcade SUV when there were no seats left. Unbelievable!

Hard-working staffers do what it takes. That’s LOYALTY, not obsession. Natalie Harp works long hours helping with Truth Social posts. She is not chasing book deals or TikTok fame. She just wants the President to succeed. So of course the Radical Left media tries to turn her into a “Fatal Attraction” character. Pure character assassination!

Trump handled the question in the Oval Office like a BOSS and moved on. CNN cannot. These people are desperate. We’re WINNING BIG and they can’t stand it. Leave Natalie alone, losers. Real Americans see right through this swamp garbage.

Washed-up Hollywood LOSER Rosie O’Donnell is having another EPIC meltdown!

The bitter Trump-hater who fled America for Ireland just lost her mind over David Ellison possibly taking control of CNN. She called it “tragic” and compared it to Fox News becoming the mainstream instead of an “outlier.” Cry harder, Rosie!

Then she went FULL PSYCHO and smeared Jewish CBS News chief Bari Weiss as a Nazi. “If you’re in a room with 10 Nazis at a table and you’re the only one who’s not, there’s a pretty good chance you’re a Nazi,” she bloviated. Calling a Jewish woman a Nazi for trying to drag CBS News back from radical left propaganda? DISGRACEFUL!

This is pure Trump Derangement Syndrome. Her own therapist warned her to stop obsessing. She refused.

David Ellison’s father Larry is a strong supporter of President Trump. The Fake News swamp is finally getting drained. CNN’s days of pure left-wing lies are numbered. Rosie and her Hollywood friends can’t stand it.