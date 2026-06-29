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In a jaw dropping five to four gut punch that screams SWAMP VICTORY, the Supreme Court just ruled it’s perfectly fine to count mail in ballots that roll in DAYS after Election Day. Amy Coney Barrett teamed up with Roberts and the three liberal extremists while Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh absolutely TORCHED the majority in dissent.

Election Day means ONE DAY, not a rolling circus where Democrats harvest mystery votes whenever it suits their crooked needs. This is textbook left wing election rigging, pure and simple. Ballots “sent by” Election Day but counted whenever? That’s how they steal it, and everyone knows it.

The RNC and Trump team fought hard, but the justices handed the deep state cheaters another tool. Yet here’s the beautiful truth: MAGA is WIDE AWAKE. Real Americans demand SECURE elections NOW. No more extended counting windows, no more funny business. We expose them, we crush them, and we WIN anyway. The American people are DONE being played.

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What a disgusting display.

While federal investigators nail down billions in stolen taxpayer cash from Minnesota’s social services fraud rings, with over one hundred charged and many straight from the Somali community, Mayor Jacob Frey struts into a Somali Independence Day bash and declares, “We see you as FAMILY.” Brothers and sisters?

After Operation Metro Surge bagged four thousand arrests and “Feeding Our Future” crooks fled to Mogadishu? This pandering clown is hugging the vote farm while Walz’s crew ignored red flags to avoid “racism” accusations. Classic Democrat priorities: protect the fraud machine, pander for ballots, let Americans foot the bill.

Ilhan Omar’s home turf is basically a case study in imported chaos and stolen money, and Frey’s dancing with them like it’s all good. But the jig is up. Trump’s DOJ and GOP oversight are following the money straight to the crooks. These “family” ties are just cover for the biggest grift in blue city history. MAGA is exposing every last rat. No more free ride on American taxpayers backs. We love LEGAL immigrants who build, not loot. Frey and Walz are LOSERS getting caught red handed.

Follow the money and it leads straight to communist China.

The Trump DOJ just dropped hammers on Neville Roy Singham, the Shanghai based billionaire funneling $285 million dollars through shells and Goldman Sachs fronts into U.S. radical leftist groups like Code Pink and the People’s Forum. Over $100 million to straight up Mao loving outfits pushing “people’s war” against America. This guy calls the U.S. fascist while living fat off CCP propaganda ties. His wife co founded the group. Classic traitor network exposed.

Acting AG Todd Blanche and the Southern District are draining this swamp like pros. Peter Schweizer called it, and now it’s official: communist cash buying American radicals to tear us down from inside. But here’s the winning part: under President Trump, this stops COLD. No more foreign billionaires puppeteering our left wing losers. We’re shutting down the influence ops, seizing the cash, and sending a message that America is not for sale. Tremendous victory for real patriots. The left is melting down because their sugar daddy just got tagged. Peace through strength, baby. MAGA is cleaning house!

Talk about let them eat cake on steroids.

While Europe roasted in a heatwave and 6,200 heat deaths hit last summer, the EU’s fancy Brussels headquarters shut off air conditioning on floors one through seven for regular staff. Floors eight through thirteen? Ice cold luxury for Ursula von der Leyen and her twenty six top commissars only. Staffers called it “feudalism” and “disgrace.” One poor soul sweated at almost eighty degrees while the bosses stayed frosty. Leftist MEP whined about “contempt,” but the right wingers like Le Pen have been screaming install AC everywhere.

These unelected globalist snobs lecture peasants on climate while living like kings in their air conditioned tower. Hypocrites don’t even pretend anymore. Meanwhile America under Trump is building, powering up, and rejecting their green suicide. No feudal nonsense here. We put workers first, not elites. The EU is collapsing under its own arrogance, and it’s glorious to watch. MAGA strength exposes their weakness every single day. Real leaders don’t make their people suffer so they stay cool. Tremendous contrast. America wins again, Europe sweats on. Keep watching the losers melt!