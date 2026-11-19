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Seventy percent of Americans now brace for political riots in major cities

Americans are watching Europe’s unrest with growing alarm, and a new poll shows clear majorities expect similar chaos here. After midterms left Democrats controlling Congress from January, the socialist wing is already demanding rapid, uncompromising shifts. The survey of nearly 1,500 voters found most closely tracking foreign riots while 70 percent fear widespread looting, property destruction, and street violence on American soil within years.

History from 2020’s occupation zones suggests the pattern: when radical demands go unmet, street action follows. City leaders who previously downplayed such risks now face voters who remember the outcomes. The data leaves little room for dismissal—concern spans parties and regions, with blue-city residents especially exposed. Preparation, not denial, is the rational response as the new Congress convenes.

Socialists launch massive ground game to draft AOC for the White House

Left-wing organizers, fresh from midterm gains, are mobilizing early infrastructure to pressure Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez into a presidential bid. Hundreds joined an initial organizing call, and the group reported over ten thousand pledges within a day of formal launch. The New York Democratic Socialists of America formally urged her to run, while she has signaled private deliberation and staff changes consistent with a national campaign.

Establishment figures and centrist donors are responding with counter-funding to limit socialist influence. The effort remains volunteer-driven and independent of her official operation, yet the speed of recruitment signals organizational readiness. Whether she ultimately declares or not, the machinery is already moving to test socialist policies on a national stage. The next months will show if the momentum converts into a formal candidacy or stalls under internal party resistance.

Newsom faces new claims of pressuring regulators to shield PG&E from fire costs

A former top state regulator alleges the governor’s office directed approval of a safety certification for Pacific Gas and Electric despite known deficiencies. The utility, linked to the Camp Fire that killed dozens, directed more than a million dollars toward political and nonprofit entities connected to Newsom and his wife over decades. The certification unlocked favorable treatment under a multi-billion-dollar wildfire liability fund largely supported by ratepayers.

Internal communications reportedly show gubernatorial review of the document before sign-off. The regulator who approved it was later removed. Customer electricity rates have risen sharply in the intervening years. With Newsom eyeing higher office, the allegations add to prior scrutiny of his administration’s financial ties and regulatory decisions. Accountability questions now center on whether safety standards were subordinated to political relationships.

Mamdani ends Central Park horse carriages and commits taxpayer funds to buy out drivers

New York’s mayor signed legislation phasing out horse-drawn carriages by mid-2028, citing a recent fatal accident involving a tourist.

The measure, named for the victim, concludes a long-standing park tradition. Officials pledged city resources for medallion purchases and transitional support for roughly two hundred workers in the industry. The transport workers’ union has already signaled litigation to block implementation.

A full transition plan, including training and counseling components, must be completed by next spring with worker input. The administration provided only a high-level framework so far and took no questions on final costs or animal placement at the signing ceremony. The decision accelerates an animal-rights priority while transferring the economic adjustment cost to the public budget. Drivers face an uncertain timeline as legal challenges proceed.

NSA classified email network remains disrupted for a third consecutive day

The National Security Agency’s internal classified communications system has stayed at least partially offline through a third day, an occurrence described as highly unusual by long-serving officials. The network is air-gapped and therefore insulated from ordinary external cyber threats. Officials attribute the problem to routine software maintenance rather than hostile action, consistent with statements from the Director of National Intelligence.

The episode follows recent technical disruptions at major banks that were also ruled non-malicious. Leadership continues investigating the root cause while personnel maintain alternative channels. The duration stands in contrast to prior multi-year stability of the same system. For an organization whose core function depends on reliable internal coordination, the extended outage underscores vulnerabilities even in isolated networks. Resolution timelines remain undisclosed.

Eighty-four percent of voters demand action against Medicaid and Medicare payments for the dead

A national survey finds overwhelming support for stricter verification to remove deceased individuals from government health program rolls. Federal auditors previously identified hundreds of millions in improper payments on behalf of people already dead.

Backing holds across party lines, including strong majorities of Democrats. Starting next year, states must cross-check enrollment against national death records at least quarterly under existing law, with retroactive restoration if errors occur.

Voters also endorse safeguards such as advance notice and appeal rights to protect the living. Trust is highest for independent inspectors general rather than general federal officials. The numbers reinforce pressure on state administrators—regardless of party—to demonstrate they have recovered improper funds and tightened controls. Continued leakage of taxpayer resources to ineligible accounts faces clear public rejection.