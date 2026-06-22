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Even the sneakiest, most Trump-hating swamp creature in the Senate just waved the white flag!

Adam Schiff, that lifelong Democrat attack dog, went on camera and basically conceded the Trump DOJ could have a REAL case against Gavin Newsom and his wife! “Not out of the realm of possibility,” he squirmed, trying to backpedal while throwing his California buddy under the bus. Can you believe it? The same Schiff who screamed “Russia collusion” for years now admits the probe into Newsom’s shady finances and tax games might actually be legit!

Trump’s Justice Department is DRAINING THE SWAMP like never before, folks! Newsom’s California is a total disaster zone of grift and failure, and now even the rats are jumping ship from the sinking USS Newsom. While Schiff whines about “abuse,” we all know the truth, this is Trump delivering REAL justice! The Radical Left is panicking hard because their golden boys are finally getting exposed.

Beautiful! MAGA is winning so big on accountability it’s making their heads spin. Keep watching, America – more crooks are about to fall.

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UNHINGED meltdown alert!

Joy Reid, the queen of Fake News hysteria, just declared total war on her own party! On her podcast she screamed she will NO LONGER vote for any Democrats who refuse to pledge ending all ties with Israel! Called our strong ally a “nuclear armed expansionist power” and raged that the party is “married” to it no matter what. This radical leftist hack is torching the Democrat coalition from the inside out!

Perfect timing, America! While Trump stands rock-solid for peace through strength and our true allies, the left is eating itself alive. Reid’s vow shows exactly how fractured and anti-American these losers have become – abandoning voters, splitting over Israel, and exposing their radical agenda for everyone to see.

The Democrat Party is COLLAPSING in real time, folks! No more pretending unity, they’re finished. Trump’s America First foreign policy looks stronger and smarter than ever. We told you they would implode spectacularly. This is GLORIOUS to watch!

HORROR SHOW in Democrat-run Chicago!

Seven people DEAD and at least 38 wounded in a savage Juneteenth shooting spree across two dozen incidents. Drive-bys, mass chaos, innocent lives destroyed yet again! And what does the arrogant governor J.B. Pritzker do? Nothing! He’s still mocking help and screaming “don’t come to Chicago!” like the total coward he is.

Enter President Trump, dropping TRUTH BOMBS on Truth Social: “Lots of Killing going on in Chicago. Why isn’t Governor Pritzker calling me for help? I could make Chicago a safe City in ONE MONTH!” Boom!

Pritzker previously went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show and wore a Kevlar vest on TV joking about the violence saying “"This is JB Pritzker, reporting from war-torn Chicago. As you can see, there’s utter mayhem and chaos on the ground. It’s quite disturbing" this was as real blood flowed in the streets.

Trump already fixed D.C., turned it from carjacking hellhole to one of the safest. But these blue-city clowns reject law and order every time!

This is what Radical Left governance delivers, pure chaos and death. Trump offers solutions, strength, and results. Pritzker’s rejection proves they’d rather let citizens suffer than admit MAGA is right. America sees it clear as day now. Blue cities are failing spectacularly under these losers! Trump is ready to SAVE them all.

CAUGHT red-handed again!

Sleazy Senate Democrat Ruben Gallego is under new FIRE for blowing donor cash on a jet-set grifter lifestyle while pretending to fight for the little guy! Politico dropped the receipts, family trips to Disney World, Disneyland, Miami, Chicago, even fancy St. Barts! Over $18,000 dollars in child care reimbursed, including payments to his own mother-in-law for babysitting during fundraisers. Top it off with a Super Bowl bash partnered with his best buddy Eric Swalwell, tickets, brunches, the whole elite treatment!

Typical Swamp Rat behavior, folks! Gallego defends it as “normal” and “bipartisan,” but we know the truth, these Democrats live like kings on YOUR donations while pushing socialist policies that crush working families! Hypocrisy level: MAXIMUM. He’s eyeing bigger runs, traveling to South Carolina, dreaming of the White House, yet can’t stop flashing the donor-funded bling.

Trump’s movement is exposing every last grifter! No more hiding behind rules they bend for themselves. Gallego and his crew are the REAL elites draining America dry. This scrutiny is beautiful, more is coming! MAGA is laser-focused on accountability and it feels tremendous!